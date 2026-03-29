Why iPad's Magic Keyboard Has A USB-C Port – And When To Use It

Apple doesn't go too deep into the charging capabilities of the Magic Keyboard, only sharing that it features a USB-C connector for pass-through charging. This means it is capable of charging your iPad, but is not designed to transfer data. When you connect a charger to the USB-C port on the Magic Keyboard, it sends power to your tablet through the magnetic Smart Connector, which explains what those three dots on the back of an iPad are for.

In fact, the Magic Keyboard is one of only two types of accessories that use your iPad's Smart Connector. When Apple updated the Magic Keyboard in 2024 alongside the introduction of the M4 iPad Pro, some reviewers claimed the new Smart Connector could support up to 60W of charging, while others said it was closer to 40W. However, Apple does not publish specs around this, so there is no way to determine what kind of charging speeds you can expect when using the Magic Keyboard.

That said, the company notes that the iPad Pro is fast-charge capable and can add a 50% charge in 30 minutes when connected to a 60W adapter or higher. For the iPad Air, it only notes that charging is done via USB-C, meaning you shouldn't expect fast-charge capability using the Magic Keyboard's built-in USB-C port, nor the iPad itself.