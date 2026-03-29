5 3D Printer Projects Perfect For Miniature Painting

Painting miniatures is a great hobby for flexing your creativity and fine motor skills, whether you're using them in a tabletop campaign or displaying them on a shelf. Since it's such an expansive hobby, there are many helpful accessories available to purchase. However, if you have a 3D printer, you can cut out the middleman and make these accessories by yourself.

In addition to using 3D printers to make reliable resin parts for miniatures, you can also use these devices to print various tools and accessories that make creating these miniatures easier and more enjoyable. The list of helpful tools you can create is practically limitless, ranging from a sturdy stand to prop up your current project to a simple box to stash your work brushes. And if you need a jumping-off point for ideas, you can find all sorts of designs, such as a miniature vise, a wet palette, a swatch board, and more, from like-minded miniature enthusiasts on 3D printing enthusiast websites.