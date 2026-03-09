5 Useful 3D Printer Projects For Your Desk
Having a 3D printer at home can open up a world of possibilities, including those of a monetary nature. From being able to print basic replacement parts for electronics and household objects to printing gadgets and knick-knacks for friends and family, the process of 3D printing can become an addictive one. In the past, we've talked about a number of cheap 3D printers that you should consider picking up, but what about some fun projects once you do?
From a stand to keep a controller stored away while working, to a device to keep your mouse from bunching up, and even a holder for all your portable media, there are a number of fun projects to make for those who spend a lot of time at their desks. All of the included projects on this list are highly regarded by the community, with each holding over at least 1,000 likes on Thingiverse.
We've also taken into account the size of each item featured. Desk real estate is oftentimes at a premium for many people, so everything included here has a relatively small footprint. And most of these projects are very simple, making them great for those just jumping into the 3D printing world.
Geometric Stand for MacBook Pro
Laptops are quickly becoming more popular as total desktop replacements as they become more powerful every generation, especially for those who work remotely and from home. The MacBook line from Apple is a popular choice with professionals, and with so many deals on various MacBook models on the used market, it's more affordable than ever for anyone to pick one up.
But whether you're an Apple fanatic or partake in the Windows or Linux experience, laptops often come with a disadvantage that no one really talks about. Known as tech neck, this happens when the neck is stressed from looking down at something such as a laptop. This geometric stand for MacBook Pro Retina by user Thmsdc helps address this by raising your laptop up and allowing you to view it at a more natural position.
Reviews from those who have printed the stand say that it helped with their overall desk ergonomics, while others gave praise to its overall elegant design. The stand also comes in two sizes, allowing for a variety of laptops to fit, and you can always resize the print file to allow for basically any laptop to work with it.
Xbox One Controller Stand
Many people like to go from work to gaming as quickly as possible. So, it only makes sense to keep a controller nearby on your desk. Instead of digging through a bin of controllers, I like to keep an 8BitDo controller like the one featured in our best controller options for your Steam Deck article, where I work.
Because of this, the Xbox One Controller Stand from user HeliumSpoon makes for the perfect desk companion. While designed for the Xbox One controller, this holder fits most controllers that are styled after Microsoft's design. It helps keep a desk tidy, looks great, and makes jumping into a game quickly a breeze. It's also a great print for those new to the experience because there aren't any tricky shapes or complicated structures to deal with.
The design is so popular that it's been remixed over a dozen times by other users in order to work with other controllers and other Xbox accessories. This is the perfect example of the benefits of a 3D printer. It's the sort of print project that you may never have thought about, but once completed, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.
Recessed Desk Cable Holder
Cable management is one of the most tedious and annoying things we are forced to deal with. Everything seems to have a cable or cord, but you don't always have to keep everything plugged in at all times. This makes keeping loose cables on your desk an annoyance at the best of times, and a hassle at the worst.
You could simply wire everything and mount your cables to a cable holder, but if you're going for a clean or more minimalistic aesthetic, having several loose cable ends showing might not be for you. That's where the Recessed Desk Cable Holder from user rishenius comes in to fix everything. If you have a desk with built-in holes for cable management, you can take advantage of this print.
This holder replaces the inserts that come with the cable management holes on an office desk. Instead of passing wires through and leaving them exposed on your desk, you simply mount your cables into the adapter and slide it into the mounting hole. When you need a cable, simply pull up the holder and run your desired cable through the top. When done, you can simply hide it away again until you need it.
Rugged Desktop Organizer
The humble pen holder is one of the most ubiquitous items that can be found on most desks. Everyone needs a place to store their pens, pencils, and assorted tools that need to be quickly accessed throughout the day. Some people buy fancy holders, others use mugs, but with a 3D printer, you can make your own.
This Rugged Desktop Organizer by user Byzantium3D nails all the essentials for what a desk organizer needs in the modern era. It features a rear holder for larger items such as a calculator or a smartphone, a front holder that's split, allowing for storage of pens, pencils and other tools like scissors or measuring instruments. But the best feature is the included slots for thumb drives, SD cards, and even micro SD cards.
The design comes in two parts, with the base being printed separately. This allows you to have a little bit of fun if you choose to print this in two separate colors. With thousands of likes, this is a well-loved design that has been remixed multiple times. This means if you don't like the design presented, chances are someone has uploaded a modified one that will better fit your needs.
Mouse Cable Holder
The humble mouse has remained relatively unchanged for decades, with a cable extending from the mouse to a port on your computer. It's a simple system, but one that can lead to some annoyance if you are gaming or doing any tasks that require moving the mouse quickly and/or with long sweeping motions regularly.
The cable can often bunch, snag, or even tangle. It can get caught on whatever is on a desk, something that can cause strain on the cable. This is a problem if said cable is hardwired to your mouse, or if smooth motion is essential in what you do for work or play. And while you can buy a fancy mouse cable holder, if you have a 3D printer, you can make one for yourself with this Mouse Cable Holder from user deLamorDesign.
This simple print will help keep your mouse moving smoothly and without any annoying snags, while also de-cluttering your workspace by keeping your mouse cable tidy. You'll have only the amount of cable that you'll need, thus avoiding potential tangles and stains on your mouse. The only thing you may want to add is a little double-sided tape to secure it to your desk, and you'll be good to go.
How these projects were choosen
When choosing projects for this article we searched across Thingiverse, a popular website devoted to hosting 3D print projects from their large community. We specifically focused on community projects that featured at least over 1,000 likes each, had example prints from other community members, and had a focus on keeping a desk clean and tidy. We also took into account the personal experience of the writer who owns their own 3D printer and has experience making and using several of the items on this list.