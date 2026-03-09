5 Useful 3D Printer Projects For Your Desk

Having a 3D printer at home can open up a world of possibilities, including those of a monetary nature. From being able to print basic replacement parts for electronics and household objects to printing gadgets and knick-knacks for friends and family, the process of 3D printing can become an addictive one. In the past, we've talked about a number of cheap 3D printers that you should consider picking up, but what about some fun projects once you do?

From a stand to keep a controller stored away while working, to a device to keep your mouse from bunching up, and even a holder for all your portable media, there are a number of fun projects to make for those who spend a lot of time at their desks. All of the included projects on this list are highly regarded by the community, with each holding over at least 1,000 likes on Thingiverse.

We've also taken into account the size of each item featured. Desk real estate is oftentimes at a premium for many people, so everything included here has a relatively small footprint. And most of these projects are very simple, making them great for those just jumping into the 3D printing world.