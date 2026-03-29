Are Braided USB Cables Actually Worth It?

The best way to preserve your USB cables is to keep things organized and clean. This can be tough, especially if you share your workspace with others or have children. But some of the best cheap gadgets for cleaning up cable clutter can help a lot here, especially if you haven't invested in a cleaner workspace already. Using these, you can carefully organize wires so that they don't get tangled up or bent in odd ways.

Another good way to help your cables last longer is to properly store them when not in use. While it might be tempting to just stuff your cables into a drawer, it's actually recommended that you coil them up to avoid bending them too much. The basic idea here is to place one end of the cable in your hand and then slowly wrap it around your arm's length (up to your elbow) and then back to your hand. Next, do the same thing, but this time rotate your hand around so that the cable is actually looped in reverse to the first piece. Continue this until you completely loop the cable, and then wrap it with a zip tie or Velcro strip.

Ultimately, routine maintenance, proper storage, and good cable management are key to ensuring your cables last as long as possible. With all that in mind, you can often take advantage of cheaper cables — so long as they fit what your devices need — and save a little money. Still, if you want to feel a bit better about your investment, then going with a braided cable does at least provide slightly stiffer protection for your wires.