Why Your Clear Phone Case Turns Yellow – And How To Clean It

A good phone case doesn't just protect your phone, it can be a stylistic choice as well. While there are plenty of options across the color spectrum, going with a clear case can help show off the design of your smartphone. For example, a clear case lets you enjoy all the colors available in the iPhone 17 lineup, like Cosmic Orange.

However, while a clear case may be stylish, it can also turn yellow over time. Depending on the material of the case, external factors may cause yellowing, but how often you use and hold your phone can play a role as well. Fortunately, a good cleaning can remedy this unsightly problem and requires just a few products you likely already have.

Though it may seem like any case will do, remember that not all smartphone cases are created equal, and it would be a shame to wind up with a cheap phone accessory you shouldn't have wasted money on. If you already own a case that's yellowing, cleaning it can be a great fix, while a few other tips can help the next time you're shopping for accessories.