Why Your Clear Phone Case Turns Yellow – And How To Clean It
A good phone case doesn't just protect your phone, it can be a stylistic choice as well. While there are plenty of options across the color spectrum, going with a clear case can help show off the design of your smartphone. For example, a clear case lets you enjoy all the colors available in the iPhone 17 lineup, like Cosmic Orange.
However, while a clear case may be stylish, it can also turn yellow over time. Depending on the material of the case, external factors may cause yellowing, but how often you use and hold your phone can play a role as well. Fortunately, a good cleaning can remedy this unsightly problem and requires just a few products you likely already have.
Though it may seem like any case will do, remember that not all smartphone cases are created equal, and it would be a shame to wind up with a cheap phone accessory you shouldn't have wasted money on. If you already own a case that's yellowing, cleaning it can be a great fix, while a few other tips can help the next time you're shopping for accessories.
The causes behind a yellowing phone case
If your clear phone case is starting to yellow, there may be a number of reasons contributing to this phenomenon — especially depending on what it's made from. Clear phone cases are typically constructed from silicone or thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). These materials are good for keeping your phone protected, as they tend to be strong and easy to grip, but are susceptible to external environmental factors, namely oxidation.
It's the same process that causes iron to rust, and is what happens when microscopic particles come into contact with oxygen. With clear silicone and TPU phone cases, oxidation causes the chemical structure to break down and turn yellow. UV rays are also capable of breaking down these materials, which is why your case may be yellowing if you leave it exposed to the sun for extended periods. Other factors include the naturally produced oils in your skin, as well as dirt and sweat.
So unfortunately, the more you handle a clear phone case, the more likely it will turn yellow. Smoke, cleaning sprays, and air pollutants are also known to cause yellowing of clear cases. Even the most durable phone case brands can suffer from this problem, but there are steps you can take to mitigate it.
How to keep a clear phone case from turning yellow
There's several ways to slow the yellowing of your clear phone case. First, avoid direct sunlight whenever possible, and try not to expose the case to heat, including hot water. You should also consider cleaning it periodically. To do so, you'll need dish soap (or baking soda), warm water, a bowl, and a toothbrush. Once you've got everything together, follow these simple steps:
-
Fill the bowl with warm water.
-
Add a small amount of dish soap and mix.
-
Place the case into your concoction and let it soak for five minutes.
-
Remove your case from the bowl, inspect it, and scrub any remaining spots with the toothbrush.
-
Rinse with cool water and allow the case to completely dry.
You can also use baking soda, just soak your phone case for 30 minutes rather than five. It's also important to ensure the baking soda is fully rinsed off before putting your case back on. Keep in mind that completely eliminating all yellowing is not guaranteed. So, you might consider that in many instances, there's simply no need for a phone case at all.