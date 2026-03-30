This Tiny Plug-In Gadget Can Stop Electrical Fires Before They Start

Despite being a home electricity monitor, the Ting sensor doesn't actually require any invasive installation into your power grid. You just plug it into any unoccupied outlet in your home and set it up using your smartphone. After the initial installation, you leave the sensor plugged in for about a week so it can gather information about your home's power grid and determine a baseline for your normal power usage. Afterward, the sensor begins passively monitoring your grid, watching for any sudden spikes in electrical transfer that might indicate events like electrical arcs or other potential fire hazards. These kinds of events can occur in old, worn-out wiring, but you wouldn't know there's a problem if you're not checking the state of your system regularly.

If the Ting monitor detects a dangerous electrical event, it sends an alert to the Ting app on your phone. The details are also sent to Ting's Fire Safety Team, who can provide guidance on the nature of the event and what you can do about it, such as calling an electrician. Using the Ting sensor does require a yearly contract for Fire Safety Team service, though this contract comes with a $1,000 labor repair credit for covering the costs to help fix problems that Ting identifies.

The Ting sensor is quite well liked by its users, rating 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, based on more than 400 user reviews. Purchasers of the product cite good value for the price and a feeling of security among the reasons they like the Ting. With an ever-expanding array of gadgets and plugs in our lives, including devices that can cause electrical fires when used with smart plugs, a little extra peace of mind is always welcome.