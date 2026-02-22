Is It Safe To Use A Two-Prong Plug In A Three-Prong Outlet?

Most high-voltage contemporary power connectors come with three prongs, with wall sockets engineered to be backward compatible with two-prong plugs, thanks to the two vertical slots offering live and neutral connections on both designs. In 1962, new home builds required grounded outlets to include a third U-shaped hole that's directly connected to the socket ground wire. This serves as a safety channel for stray electricity in the event of a short circuit, which is why electrical plug outlets have different-sized holes.

While two-pronged power connectors will work, they're not utilizing the extra safety that's been the standard for over 60 years when needed. That doesn't mean two-pronged plugs are dangerous; they have double insulation, which is fine for smaller devices. This means the plug is encased in two layers of non-conductive material to protect the user from electric shocks without needing the third ground prong.

So plugging a two-prong power connector into a three-prong socket is safe for charging your Steam Deck or Windows Laptop, as the devices it's connected to are designed to operate normally with just a live and neutral configuration. However, bypassing or removing the third prong to fit into a two-prong socket introduces safety risks, which should be avoided. The ground prong is there for a reason, and it's really not worth starting a house fire over modifying a three-prong plug.