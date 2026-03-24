Sony Is Killing PlayStation Network, But It's Not What You Think
After 20 years, the PlayStation Network (PSN) is getting a marketing makeover. Originally seeing launch in November 2006, the online platform has given PlayStation owners the ability to play with their fellow gamers, download content, and perform other gaming-related activities. Now, users may be referring to the service by a new name, should a leaked internal document be accurate.
As observed and reported by Insider Gaming, Sony developers were sent an email stating the company plans to discontinue the PlayStation Network moniker as soon as this year. Though not officially confirmed yet, the decision seems to be a marketing tactic rather than full-scale redesign, as Sony mentions that little will change from a technical perspective. However, this news has already caused some to speculate that the decision to rebrand is based around Sony aiming to move away from being a company that focuses on console gaming. Rumors are also circulating about the new name.
The news comes at a time when there's uncertainty about the future of PlayStation due to component shortages causing gadgets to jump in price. While it's pretty likely that users will still be able to use the service for a variety of gaming activities, it'll be interesting to see how this potential rebranding will gel with audiences. Considering the service connects millions of users (with Sony selling over 50 million PS5 consoles by December 2023), we'll be sure to keep you posted as we learn more.
Sony to adopt new branding for the PlayStation Network
According to reports from an email circulating to Sony developers, the company plans to "phase out" the words PlayStation Network and PSN from its platforms to "properly capture the breadth of our evolving digital services." This change will reportedly be purely cosmetic, and the company currently has no plans for changes from a technical standpoint. The memo also revealed that this change may arrive as early as September 2026.
So far, it seems like only the network's branding will be impacted, as the message to developers states that many of the features users expect will remain intact: "All features currently associated with PSN, including core network features such as friends, multiplayer, and trophies, will remain unaffected and available to players." A Reddit post from user nolifebr on r/GamingLeaksandRumors suggests the network will just be called "PlayStation," citing evidence of the company switching the name on various screens, such as its terms of service page.
At the time of writing, Sony hasn't provided a comment about the leak. As noted by the writers for GameSpot, this news arrives at a time where Sony's next console is likely going to be impacted by AI's demand for components, though Sony did state that it has the memory necessary to meet market demand for the PS5 in 2026. With a slightly cloudy future, it's good to remember that there's some things you didn't know your PlayStation 5 can actually do.