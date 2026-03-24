Sony Is Killing PlayStation Network, But It's Not What You Think

After 20 years, the PlayStation Network (PSN) is getting a marketing makeover. Originally seeing launch in November 2006, the online platform has given PlayStation owners the ability to play with their fellow gamers, download content, and perform other gaming-related activities. Now, users may be referring to the service by a new name, should a leaked internal document be accurate.

As observed and reported by Insider Gaming, Sony developers were sent an email stating the company plans to discontinue the PlayStation Network moniker as soon as this year. Though not officially confirmed yet, the decision seems to be a marketing tactic rather than full-scale redesign, as Sony mentions that little will change from a technical perspective. However, this news has already caused some to speculate that the decision to rebrand is based around Sony aiming to move away from being a company that focuses on console gaming. Rumors are also circulating about the new name.

The news comes at a time when there's uncertainty about the future of PlayStation due to component shortages causing gadgets to jump in price. While it's pretty likely that users will still be able to use the service for a variety of gaming activities, it'll be interesting to see how this potential rebranding will gel with audiences. Considering the service connects millions of users (with Sony selling over 50 million PS5 consoles by December 2023), we'll be sure to keep you posted as we learn more.