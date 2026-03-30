China's Robot Schools Are Training Humanoids To Fold Clothes And Wipe Tables

Consumers may want to buy humanoid robots in the future to help with household chores and handle repetitive tasks in a controlled environment. The robots may load and unload the washer and dryer, fold clothes, and tidy up the home while humans are away or engaged in other tasks. While this is a speculative scenario, the fact is that humanoid robots will need access to data from the real world to understand their surroundings and learn to handle 3D objects with precise movements. Robots will also have to be able to adjust grip and force, depending on the objects they interact with, so they can safely operate around humans. These robots should be able to pick up glasses and other sensitive items without breaking or damaging them. That's where the tedious task of folding laundry comes into play.

U.S. robotics company Figure explained the importance of folding laundry in August 2025, when detailing a towel folding experiment for the Figure humanoid robot (image above). "Folding laundry sounds mundane for a person, but this is one of the most challenging dexterous manipulation tasks for a humanoid robot," the company wrote. "Towels are deformable, constantly changing shape, bending unpredictably, and prone to wrinkling or tangling. There's no fixed geometry to memorize, and no single 'correct' grasp point. Even a slight slip of a finger can cause the material to bunch or fall." A humanoid learning to fold clothes has to adapt in real-time to the changing conditions. Each piece of clothing has a unique shape and configuration that the robot needs to understand. The robot would also have to coordinate its hands and fingers to grip parts of the cloth material and perform a folding routine.