5 Essential Google TV Apps You Should Be Using In 2026

Google TV is the brand's smart TV operating system that has essentially replaced Android TV (the biggest difference between the two is the former's focus on content). The software is built around an interface that puts all of your favorite content at the forefront by pulling recommendations from multiple streaming services into a single, unified home screen. The platform also comes with access to more than 800 free channels that are all presented within a single guide. Google TV is available on a wide range of devices, from smart TVs made by manufacturers like Sony, TCL, and Hisense to smartphones and Google's own Google TV Streamer.

Google TV offers far more than the convenient curation and organization of content, though — it also supports a broad ecosystem of third-party apps that can expand what you do with the platform. Ensuring you have the right apps installed can go a long way toward making the most of your entertainment setup. Whether you want to stream a personal media library, access content that isn't available through more traditional streaming services, or add utilities that make a TV a more functional part of a smart home setup, the Google Play Store is full of apps that are compatible with Google TV. We've handpicked what we feel are the most essential of them for anyone with access to the platform.