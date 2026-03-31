What's The Button On The Side Of Your Xbox Series X For?

Have you ever looked at your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console and wondered what that little black button just next to the lone USB port does? Microsoft calls it the bind button, and if you use wireless controllers, you might think this button serves to pair (or "bind") said controllers and accessories to the console. You would be correct to think that's what the button does, but it actually hides another clever feature.

Many might not be aware that the Xbox Series X and S both contain a hidden IR receiver hidden inside the consoles. If you go looking on either console, you won't find any trace of a traditional IR blaster anywhere because Microsoft sneakily hid it inside of the bind button that is otherwise mostly used for pairing various Bluetooth controllers.

The button serves as host to a hidden IR receiver that is compatible with various accessories, including infrared remotes from the previous generation's Xbox One console. Around the time that the Series X launched, the now former Xbox Live director of programming Larry Hryb stated that the inclusion of the IR sensor was part of Microsoft's commitment to bring existing accessories forward.