5 Laptops You Can Still Get With A CD-DVD Drive In 2026

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Laptops with a physical CD/DVD drive feel like relics of the past. But they do still exist. And no, they are not necessarily weird, unknown branded ones made from completely outdated hardware; if you're lucky to find one, you can buy some made from trusted brands like Lenovo, Dell, and HP, equipped with fairly decent CPUs. The downfall is that some of these are hard to track down, and might not yield well to top-of-the-line stuff like AMD Ryzen 9, or even a new-gen Intel i9. Plus, if you are worried about size, these disc-equipped laptops will be bulkier than some of the newest ones on the market, as they are no longer capable of staying as slim and compact and now have to be fitted with a disc drive.

Thankfully, owning a laptop with an optical drive won't terribly affect performance (they may allocate internal space and resources), since all specs are the same regardless of brand, but you should still keep your expectations in check. You'll notice that a lot of the models with optical drives are being phased out, so the CPU/integrated GPU will be outdated regardless. Plus, you might have to pay a small premium and even an import fee if you can't locate the older model from the manufacturer. Still, if you're a fan of using discs, finding a capable one might be slightly difficult, but not impossible.