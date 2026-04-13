Why Did Phone Manufacturers Stop Using LCD Panels?

OLED panels are nothing new when it comes to cellphones. In fact, flip phones dating back to 2003 used OLED for their tiny external displays. However, in recent years, smartphone manufacturers have made OLED panels — AMOLED screens specifically, which feature much higher resolutions than those from the flip phone era — the standard for their products. In 2024, OLED surpassed LCD as the most common display for smartphone shipments, and they've only become more dominant since then.

Though OLED is often considered superior to LCD, offering better color accuracy and contrast, it's not as simple as that. LCD screens tend to hold up better in bright light and don't have burn-in issues that impact the screen's longevity. OLED screens also flicker in a way LCD ones don't, a result of these panels illuminating pixels individually rather than using a backlight for an entire panel. Even if you can't see it, flickering can trigger physiological responses, causing eye strain, headaches, and even nausea for many users similar to those caused by strobe lights.

Smartphone makers used to offer both OLED and LCD panel phones, with the LCD used for budget models like the iPhone SE line. However, major companies like Apple, Samsung, and China's Redmi have discontinued LCD screen phones for reasons that, while frustrating for those who don't want to or can't make the switch, do make some sense.