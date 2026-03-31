5 Bizarre 3D Printing Projects Actually Worth Doing

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Just about everyone has had at least one novel idea in their lives, something that, while conceptually odd, could yield practical benefit if realized. Previously, many such ideas remained just that: ideas. However, in the age of 3D printing, all kinds of wonderfully weird gadgets and helpers can be brought to life, like a robot suit for your phone or a collapsible picnic basket.

While some 3D printer projects may end up being a waste of time, just being able to try anything you think up is a major opportunity for the dreamers of the world, as it gives you the capability to create just about anything you can conceive of, so long as you've got a design and the raw materials for it. Obviously, conceiving a design is the hardest part in this equation, so if you're looking for inspiration, users on popular 3D printing enthusiast sites like Printables can provide tons of it in the form of their own designs for you to try. Who knows, trying these bizarre projects might just give you the spark you need to create something wacky yourself.