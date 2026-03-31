5 Bizarre 3D Printing Projects Actually Worth Doing
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Just about everyone has had at least one novel idea in their lives, something that, while conceptually odd, could yield practical benefit if realized. Previously, many such ideas remained just that: ideas. However, in the age of 3D printing, all kinds of wonderfully weird gadgets and helpers can be brought to life, like a robot suit for your phone or a collapsible picnic basket.
While some 3D printer projects may end up being a waste of time, just being able to try anything you think up is a major opportunity for the dreamers of the world, as it gives you the capability to create just about anything you can conceive of, so long as you've got a design and the raw materials for it. Obviously, conceiving a design is the hardest part in this equation, so if you're looking for inspiration, users on popular 3D printing enthusiast sites like Printables can provide tons of it in the form of their own designs for you to try. Who knows, trying these bizarre projects might just give you the spark you need to create something wacky yourself.
Keyboard Key Presser
If you play video games regularly on your computer, particularly those that require you to perform a single, repetitive motion frequently, you may find yourself with your finger constantly holding down a particular key on your keyboard. Technically, something like this could be automated with a computer program, but if you have a 3D printer, there's a simpler solution: make something to hold the key for you.
Printables user Agolla was tired of having to hold down a single key while trying to level up a skill in "The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion," so to take the pressure off, they designed a 3D-printed keyboard key presser. This simple gadget consists of a base, an arm, and a large hex nut holding it all together. Just assemble the stand, position it on the edge of your keyboard, and the arm will keep a key firmly pressed down. It comes in regular and large sizes, so you should be able to reach any key on your keyboard with one of them. It's a perfect 3D printer project for dedicated gamers.
Coffee Bag Clip
A common kitchen woe is opening a bag of coffee beans or grounds for your morning cup, then realizing you don't have a good place to safely store the opened bag after getting what you need. You could put a bag clip on it, but the efficacy of bag clips can vary wildly, letting air in and diminishing your beans' freshness. For a more definitive seal, you need a next-level bag clip with a dedicated spout, which you can make with a 3D printer.
Printables user Pressi wanted a simple, reliable way to keep their opened coffee bags fully and reliably sealed, particularly in a reusable, sustainable way compared to bag clips that wear out after only a few uses. To keep their coffee both fresh and accessible, they designed a 3D-printed clip system that fully seals the top of an open bag, while also adding a spout you can pour beans out of with its own screw-on top. This comprehensive seal can help keep coffee beans and grounds fresher for far longer, and it's also handy for other lightweight packaged foodstuffs like snacks or tea.
Cozy Fireplace Wireless Charger
Everyone loves the warm glow of a fireplace, especially during the cold season, though unfortunately, not everyone has an actual fireplace and chimney to facilitate that particular vibe. If you don't mind forgoing the heating aspect, you can achieve a similar vibe from the comfort of your desk using your phone and a 3D-printed mount. If you're making something for your phone, though, you might as well add a little extra practicality to the mix.
Printables user James Blank had printed out a nifty fireplace mount for their smartphone they found elsewhere, but had a thought: the mount housed their phone just fine, but why stop there? To make things more interesting, they remixed the fireplace mount, adding a large cavity in the rear and inserting an ONN 5W wireless charging pad. With this modified setup, they could leave their phone in the mount for some pleasant simulated fire while simultaneously charging it up. You would need to purchase your own wireless charging pad to use this design, but you could get an Amazon Basics pad for around $18, modifying the design's back a bit to fit it.
Mobile Exo-Suit
Sturdy stands for your smartphone are obtained easily enough, either by purchasing one or creating one with a 3D printer. Rather than just a simple means of propping up your device, though, why not make a phone stand that has a little personality to it, something that could be a nifty talking point if spotted on your desk or table? To that end, everyone loves robots, so why not turn your phone into one?
Printables user Jajaum3d designed an exceptionally cool phone stand they've called the "Mobile Exo-Suit," with a set of anime mech-style arms and legs keeping your phone in a heroic, powerful pose. The stand is built with a simple gear system allowing it to widen; just insert your phone and pull it shut, and the suit will hold it firmly in place. There's space under the stand to plug in your charging cable, and the molded hands on the suit's arms can also be used to hold onto a charging plug so it's not sitting on the floor or your desk. As an added perk, all of the suit's parts are snap-fit; you just print the parts and put them together like a plastic model, no extra hardware or adhesive required.
Collapsible Picnic Basket
Something that anyone could make use of is a convenient source of mobile storage, like a bag or basket. Whether you're going out to a picnic with friends or making an impromptu supermarket run, it never hurts to have a little basket handy. Of course, carrying a full wicker basket everywhere with you isn't exactly practical, but with the help of a 3D printer, you can create a basket that collapses to a fraction of its size at a moment's notice.
Printables user 3D Printing World conceived of a collapsible picnic basket, a small, simple carrier that starts as an unassuming plastic panel before popping down into a basket, perfect for carrying snacks or utensils. Despite the seemingly complex mechanics of this design, it actually prints in a single part with no necessary supports; it pops out into its full basket shape as soon as you remove it from the printer bed. Besides picnics, this basket's compact nature would make it great to store in your car, just in case you forget your reusable bags at home and need a little help on a market trip.