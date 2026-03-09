5 Clever 3D Printer Projects For Gamers

Gamers who own a 3D printer have an incredible device when it comes to personalizing their setup. Thanks to the strong support community, you can find many 3D printing projects available online in order to improve your game station, such as controller stands and headset holders. So, whether you have a budget FDM machine or an advanced resin printer, there's no shortage of options ready to download.

The best part of these kinds of projects is that they don't require expert-level skills when using your 3D printer, since many models are optimized for standard PLA filament and often need minimal support to stand properly. Most of them can also be finished over a single weekend, which also makes them perfect for trying some tricks to make 3D printing easier, and getting a way to test new things without committing to a huge project.

While some prints demand a bit more patience, such as some detailed figurines, the payoff is a piece that you don't find in stores often. So, there are many ideal 3D printer projects for gamers, and it's possible to find something that gives you something practical for your desk, or a display-worthy replica from your favorite franchise, and all it takes is a printer, some filament, and some free time to get started.