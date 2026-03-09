5 Clever 3D Printer Projects For Gamers
Gamers who own a 3D printer have an incredible device when it comes to personalizing their setup. Thanks to the strong support community, you can find many 3D printing projects available online in order to improve your game station, such as controller stands and headset holders. So, whether you have a budget FDM machine or an advanced resin printer, there's no shortage of options ready to download.
The best part of these kinds of projects is that they don't require expert-level skills when using your 3D printer, since many models are optimized for standard PLA filament and often need minimal support to stand properly. Most of them can also be finished over a single weekend, which also makes them perfect for trying some tricks to make 3D printing easier, and getting a way to test new things without committing to a huge project.
While some prints demand a bit more patience, such as some detailed figurines, the payoff is a piece that you don't find in stores often. So, there are many ideal 3D printer projects for gamers, and it's possible to find something that gives you something practical for your desk, or a display-worthy replica from your favorite franchise, and all it takes is a printer, some filament, and some free time to get started.
A custom 3D printed headset stand keeps your desk clean
Among all accessories that you have to use while playing, the gaming headset is the one that never seems to have a proper place to be stored. Most owners end up draping it over a monitor, tossing it next to the keyboard, or just laying it balanced on the closest surface, but by doing that, you can damage your device, since the headband can warp and the ear cushions can wear out faster from improper support.
This clever project to organize your tech gives you a proper place to put your headset when stopping to use it. This not only helps protect the headband from unnecessary wear over time, but also keeps things organized. It's also a simple printing project, with most options only taking a few hours and using standard PLA filament. Plus, you can also find different designs for your project.
On top of that, if you have patience, it's possible to customize the headset stand in a way that store-bought options can't match. Some models you can find online have different sizes, and some are even themed around one game, allowing you to even make some paintings, if you have the necessary materials.
3D printed controller mounts save valuable desk space
Just like headsets, it's hard to find a proper place to store your controllers after you stop playing, and instead of just letting them lie on your desk, consider printing a 3D mount for them. The community has already created models shaped to fit almost any gamepad, from DualSense to Xbox and Nintendo Switch Pro controllers, so they stay in place and won't slide across your desk
There are also some projects made especially for gamers who prefer a minimalist setup, with under-desk mounts that let you hide the controllers. These prints attach to the bottom of your desk using double-sided adhesive tape and keep your controllers completely hidden from view, and free up space. Also, it's one of the best 3D printing projects beginners can start with, creating a cleaner look in very little time.
On the other hand, if you don't want to hide your controller, but rather show off your gear, there are also wall-mounted holders and pedestal-style stands designed to display them as part of your setup. It's even possible to find some projects inspired by popular franchises, and while they're more complex to print, the result is a display piece perfect for highlighting your favorite controllers.
Custom cable routing clips will eliminate desktop clutter
One major problem that every gamer faces, but is especially painful for desktop users, is the cable clutter that builds up when you need to plug in a mouse, keyboard, headset, monitors, and other peripherals all at once on your PC. A 3D printed set of cable routing clips can fix that quickly, keeping each wire aligned along your desk and out of sight without the need for expensive commercial solutions.
Additionally, it's possible to find plenty of designs available online that go beyond simple clips, so if you want something different, there are some options. For example, it's possible to print honeycomb-style cable organizers that you can fit under the desk or 3D printed mouse bungees that keep your mouse cable elevated and tangle-free. These prints are often small, fast to complete, and use very little filament, which makes them a quick and easy way to improve your 3D printing quality with small tests.
Beyond the practical side of keeping everything organized, a clean cable setup makes a huge visual difference on any desk. Once every wire has its own path, everything looks more organized, which matters if you like to show off your build on social media or just prefer a minimal workspace, making it one of the easiest and most useful 3D printer projects for gamers.
3D printed cartridge cases keep physical games organized
Despite the fact that games are mostly sold through digital copies, printing a cartridge case can be a good idea if you still buy physical media, which is strong among retro collectors or in some modern consoles, such as the Nintendo Switch 2. In both cases, this project is useful to keep your cartridges safe from dust and well organized, especially if you don't have a proper place to store them at home.
As with many other 3D-printed projects, what makes this gadget appealing is the variety of designs the community has created. So it's easy for you to find themed cases inspired by many popular franchises, like Mario question block holders, for example. By printing one or more of those, you can save some space on your shelf and add some personality to your collection, rather than just stacking loose cartridges in a plain bin.
Also, most cartridge case models are beginner-friendly prints, especially because some of them don't require support, since they don't have a part hanging loose during the printing. So if you're unsure about what project to do first, this one is a good start for any 3D printer owner, and they're also easy to scale or modify depending on how large your collection is. This way, it is possible to start small and expand over time to keep your physical collection well-stored.
Create custom figurines of your favorite game characters
While it may not have the same utility as other accessories for organizing your gadgets, figurines are perfect 3D printed projects for gamers who want to decorate their setup. However, when compared to clips and stands, these models are far more complex and demand extra patience, since detailed models often require longer printing times, supports, and other processing, such as sanding and painting.
Also, for the best results, a resin printer is the way to go, since FDM 3D print projects waste your time when you need fine details that the technology simply can't reproduce faithfully. Characters that are difficult to find as official merchandise or aren't that popular among fans can also be recreated thanks to 3D printers. In many cases, fan-made STL files are the only way to get a high-detail piece without paying premium prices on retailers or second-hand markets.
After printing, you can either leave them in raw resin for a neat appearance or paint them by hand to resemble the original game art. Painting them correctly can take some time and experience, and the outcome can be even better, but in any case, a personalized figurine is the kind of project that is perfect for those who want to show off their favorite characters on a shelf or desk, but don't want to spend much.