This Solar-Powered Dash Cam Keeps An Eye On Your Car While You're Away

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Dash cams have always been top of mind when it comes to gadgets that can make your car safer. But while they're pretty reliable when you're on the road, it's a different story once parked. Dash cams that simply plug into your car lose power as soon as you turn off your engine. That means they can't capture incidents while you're parked. On the other hand, dash cams that are hardwired into your car's power supply still work even with the engine off, protecting your vehicle while it's in park. The problem with those models, though, is that their installation isn't a simple plug-and-play process, and the camera can potentially drain your battery over time.

Fortunately, there's a practical middle-ground that bridges the gap between convenience and parking protection — the Baseus VD1 Pro Solar Dash Cam. Similar to plug-and-play dash cams, the VD1 Pro just connects into your car's 12V port, making installation quick and simple. But unlike most plug-and-play models, it can continue running after the engine is turned off.

This is when the dash cam's solar power kicks in. It charges the onboard lithium battery, which keeps the camera powered for roughly two weeks. As of this writing, the Baseus VD1 Pro Solar Dash Cam is on sale on Amazon for $100, down from the original $170 listing.