This Solar-Powered Dash Cam Keeps An Eye On Your Car While You're Away
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Dash cams have always been top of mind when it comes to gadgets that can make your car safer. But while they're pretty reliable when you're on the road, it's a different story once parked. Dash cams that simply plug into your car lose power as soon as you turn off your engine. That means they can't capture incidents while you're parked. On the other hand, dash cams that are hardwired into your car's power supply still work even with the engine off, protecting your vehicle while it's in park. The problem with those models, though, is that their installation isn't a simple plug-and-play process, and the camera can potentially drain your battery over time.
Fortunately, there's a practical middle-ground that bridges the gap between convenience and parking protection — the Baseus VD1 Pro Solar Dash Cam. Similar to plug-and-play dash cams, the VD1 Pro just connects into your car's 12V port, making installation quick and simple. But unlike most plug-and-play models, it can continue running after the engine is turned off.
This is when the dash cam's solar power kicks in. It charges the onboard lithium battery, which keeps the camera powered for roughly two weeks. As of this writing, the Baseus VD1 Pro Solar Dash Cam is on sale on Amazon for $100, down from the original $170 listing.
A smart solution to keep your car protected both in motion and while parked
The Baseus VD1 Pro Solar Dash Cam is one of the top gadgets for your car's dashboard, and a practical choice for owners who prefer easy setups without compromising safety. The kit comes complete with two cameras, a front camera with 170° wide angle and a rear camera with 120° wide angle for maximum coverage. The front camera receives power from the 12V port, while the rear is powered from the front unit via USB cable.
Both cameras record at the same time while the car is running. If you want to check the real-time footage, simply glance at the built-in display. You can switch between front and rear recording any time. Meanwhile, when parked, the VD1 Pro doesn't record continuously to conserve the battery. Instead, it waits for detected motion or a collision to occur before starting a 30-second recording.
Speaking of recording, the VD1 Pro's front camera can record 4K UHD HDR clips, while the back camera supports up to 1080p videos. At night, the footage is still clear enough, thanks to the Sony IMX335 Starvis sensor fitted into the dash cam. All the recordings taken by the cameras are then stored in a removable microSD card (a 32GB card is included). You can review the footage by inserting the microSD card into a computer or connecting to the dash cam's hotspot and opening its companion mobile app. Here, you can check clips and update the camera software. If you want to download the videos, you can do that as well. The VD1 Pro includes a 5GHz Wi-Fi 6 chip that allows you to connect to the camera and download footage fast when needed.