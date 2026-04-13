You Should Clean Your Keyboard More Often Than Your Bathroom - Here's Why

For reasons we certainly don't need to explore, it goes without being said that you should keep your bathroom clean. However, there are other everyday surfaces that can be easy to overlook while cleaning your home. Consider your computer's keyboard. Whether you use a laptop or a desktop, there's a good chance your keyboard is home to far more bacteria than you realize, according to the National Center for Health Research. Because this is a surface you likely touch every day, it's wise to clean it regularly.

How often should a keyboard be cleaned? Various factors can influence the answer to that question, including how regularly you use your keyboard. That said, based on the findings of researchers published in the African Journal of Microbiology, wiping down your keyboard and related computer accessories at least once a week is advisable. You'll understand why when you find out just how much bacteria your keyboard may be home to.