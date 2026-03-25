Amazon Dropped The Apple Watch Series 9 Price By $400 For The Big Spring Sale
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The annual Amazon Spring Sale is upon us. The retailer has provided plenty of great deals in the run-up to the event, but now that the sale is in full swing, the site is full of steep discounts on must-buy items. Case in point: The Apple Watch Series 9. At the time of writing, Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Series 9 for only $299, $400 off the usual price of $699.
However, this price only applies to the 2023 41mm case model with either the small/medium or medium/large band. The 45mm version is $349, which is still $400 off the standard price of $749. If you want the newer 2024 41mm case version, you will have to shell out the full cost. The Apple Watch Series 9 is packed to the brim with features, including a fitness tracker, apps that monitor your blood oxygen levels, and the ability to send texts and make calls.
If you take advantage of Amazon's current deal, fair warning: the smartwatch doesn't include AppleCare+ coverage. If you want to protect your new purchase from theft and battery issues, you will need to spend $49.99 a year on Apple's proprietary insurance plan. Then again, the $400 you save can get you eight years of AppleCare+ coverage, so it's not a total loss.
The Apple Watch Series 9 is still worth your time and money
Admittedly, Apple Watch Series 9 isn't the most advanced model in the Apple Watch lineup. If you want the latest in Mac tech, you can buy an Apple Watch Series 11, but that gadget is more expensive than the Series 9, even with the ongoing sale. Plus, just because the Series 9 is no longer the cutting edge of smartwatch technology, it doesn't mean it is obsolete.
The Apple Watch Series 9 boasts a sleek and durable aluminum case that comes in a variety of colors, although for the purposes of this Amazon sale, you can only pick between silver, gold, and graphite. The Series 9 also has a brighter display than previous iterations — along with improved responsiveness — making it easier to use outdoors. And as previously stated, the Apple Watch Series 9 includes a suite of health tracking apps, all of which are fairly accurate.
However, the Apple Watch Series 9 isn't without faults. Outlets such as CNET pointed out that the watch's double-tap gesture is a mixed bag — it lets you dismiss notifications, pause a timer, and access other features by tapping your thumb and pointer finger, but the gesture is awkward to use. Moreover, its battery frequently needs charging, and CNET claims the lack of an Action button (which you can customize to perform different tasks) feels like an oversight. Still, for what you're getting, Amazon's limited-time deal is well worth it.