Amazon Dropped The Apple Watch Series 9 Price By $400 For The Big Spring Sale

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The annual Amazon Spring Sale is upon us. The retailer has provided plenty of great deals in the run-up to the event, but now that the sale is in full swing, the site is full of steep discounts on must-buy items. Case in point: The Apple Watch Series 9. At the time of writing, Amazon is selling the Apple Watch Series 9 for only $299, $400 off the usual price of $699.

However, this price only applies to the 2023 41mm case model with either the small/medium or medium/large band. The 45mm version is $349, which is still $400 off the standard price of $749. If you want the newer 2024 41mm case version, you will have to shell out the full cost. The Apple Watch Series 9 is packed to the brim with features, including a fitness tracker, apps that monitor your blood oxygen levels, and the ability to send texts and make calls.

If you take advantage of Amazon's current deal, fair warning: the smartwatch doesn't include AppleCare+ coverage. If you want to protect your new purchase from theft and battery issues, you will need to spend $49.99 a year on Apple's proprietary insurance plan. Then again, the $400 you save can get you eight years of AppleCare+ coverage, so it's not a total loss.