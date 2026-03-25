If Your Android Auto Is Having Connection Issues, You're Not Alone

If you've got 99 problems, I feel bad for you, son, because Android Auto probably just added another one. Several users are reporting problems with Android Auto that are preventing them from connecting to their vehicle's infotainment system. Reports from Autoevolution and Reddit users point to an issue prominently affecting Samsung Galaxy S26 devices and potentially others.

There are similar reports on the Samsung Community boards, but others have noted a problem on Pixel devices, which indicates it could be an issue with a recent update rather than a particular phone model. Some users say that rolling back to an older version of Android Auto helped get their connections working again. Ultimately, intermittent connections, frequent disconnects, or difficulty getting devices to sync is the concern for affected models, and it seems to be happening across both wired and wireless connections.

One theory is that the Advanced Protection security feature in Android 16, available on the aforementioned handsets, might be causing the blocks. If you are running into this problem, there are no guaranteed fixes at the moment. You can try restarting your device, making sure all system and app updates are complete, making sure you're not using the wrong USB cable for Android Auto, and clearing Android Auto app data.

Thankfully, Google is working to address the problem behind the scenes. In a statement to Android Authority, the company confirmed that its engineers are aware of the problem and that "fixes are beginning to roll out," so you'll want to keep an eye out for updates to your Android Auto app. This is remarkably similar to a frustrating Android Auto bug that was happening earlier, preventing voice commands from working. Many users were forced to find workarounds for that issue, as well.