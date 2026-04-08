5 Cheaper Android Tablet Alternatives To The iPad In 2026

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With the iPad, Apple has one of the most sought-after tablet lineups on the market, though in typical Apple fashion, a purchase can run much more than many people prefer. Pro-level iPads can easily price out to more than $1,000, and even mid-range options can be expensive when compared to their Android counterparts. The base-model iPad starts at $349, and if that's still more than you want to spend, checking out what the Android tablet market has to offer can save you money.

With many different manufacturers in the game, shopping for an Android tablet comes with an equal amount of pricing disparity. On the low end, you can buy an Android tablets for less than $100, but there are plenty of pricier options that cost more than $1,000. All things equal, though, Android tablets still cost less than a similarly configured iPad.

Because there are so many Android tablets to choose from, we've narrowed down what we feel are the best Android tablet alternatives to the iPad right now. In an effort to present tablets that are more affordable than the iPad, we used the base iPad's $349 price as our starting point and focused on Android tablets that offer a comparable user experience.