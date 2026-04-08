5 Cheaper Android Tablet Alternatives To The iPad In 2026
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With the iPad, Apple has one of the most sought-after tablet lineups on the market, though in typical Apple fashion, a purchase can run much more than many people prefer. Pro-level iPads can easily price out to more than $1,000, and even mid-range options can be expensive when compared to their Android counterparts. The base-model iPad starts at $349, and if that's still more than you want to spend, checking out what the Android tablet market has to offer can save you money.
With many different manufacturers in the game, shopping for an Android tablet comes with an equal amount of pricing disparity. On the low end, you can buy an Android tablets for less than $100, but there are plenty of pricier options that cost more than $1,000. All things equal, though, Android tablets still cost less than a similarly configured iPad.
Because there are so many Android tablets to choose from, we've narrowed down what we feel are the best Android tablet alternatives to the iPad right now. In an effort to present tablets that are more affordable than the iPad, we used the base iPad's $349 price as our starting point and focused on Android tablets that offer a comparable user experience.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+
Samsung devices almost always make great alternatives to Apple products, since it regularly makes some of the best Android tablets under 12 inches, including the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+. Just like the base model iPad, it has an 11-inch display, and it comes with two different options for RAM and storage configurations. The version with 128GB of storage is normally priced at $249.99, and the 256GB version goes for $309.99.
That pricing makes the Galaxy Tab A11+ one of the best values in the Samsung tablet lineup. Because of its price, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is a better value than an iPad for students and casual users looking to do some work, watch content, and even do some creating of their own. Doing such work on a tablet can be made more precise and more convenient with a stylus. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Tab A11+ doesn't come with Samsung's S Pen, so an additional purchase is required for those who prefer to use a stylus with the tablet. But the Galaxy Tab A11+ includes Google Gemini and other AI tools, as well as 25W Super Fast Charging capabilities.
Lenovo Tab One
Lenovo is another brand that steps up when it comes to delivering Apple alternatives. The Lenovo Tab One is one of the most affordable tablets on the market. It starts at just $100, and retailers like Amazon will drop it to as low as $90 on occasion. Pricing like that may seem like you won't be getting a product that can truly step in as an iPad replacement, but the Tab One can do everything most users need.
With a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and 4GB of RAM, this tablet's specs aren't going to blow anyone away, but if portability and light-duty computing are all you need, the Tab One should get you through the day. It comes with 64GB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot offers the ability to load it with apps and media.
This is a small tablet with an 8.7-inch display, and while that ensures some serious portability, it may be too small for some users. But if you're simply a content consumer or want to do some light work while out and about, the Lenovo Tab One comes with an attractive price tag and a battery that can last 15 hours between charges. The price alone sets Tab One apart from every option in the iPad lineup, especially for tablet users prioritizing budget.
Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 Pro
An affordable iPad alternative that also inches its way toward competing with some of Apple's higher-end models is the Xiaomi Redmi Pad 2 Pro. It starts at $269.99, which includes 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi connectivity. It also includes the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor and a 12.1-inch display that can reach 600 nits of brightness for use in bright offices and coffee shops. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz refresh rate.
Xiaomi is a Chinese phone company that has been diving into other products, and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro tablet is one of such example of that versatility. On the outside, it looks the part of a solid iPad alternative with a 2.5K display — reminiscent of Apple's Liquid Retina displays — and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro's quad speakers, offering support for Dolby Atmos. Those specs and features make this tablet ideal for creatives and professionals alike, although accessories such as an Apple Pencil-like Redmi Smart Pen and a laptop-like keyboard case are sold separately.
If there's something that may take getting used to with a tablet like the Redmi Pad 2 Pro, it's the operating software, featuring Xiaomi's HyperOS on top of the Android platform. Overall, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro has the looks of a professional tablet at a price that's much less than that of Apple's base model iPad.
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus
Similar to the base model iPad, the Lenovo Idea Tab Plus is great for entry-level tablet shoppers. Lenovo specifically targets students with this tablet, though it offers far more than other budget-minded tablets on the market. With a 12.1-inch display, it's on the larger end of the tablet spectrum, yet still maintains a slim design that keeps it portable and easy to hold.
With a starting price of $279, the Idea Tab Plus offers a lot of value. That large display has 2.5K resolution, and the octa-core processor is part of Lenovo's Immersive Performance Pack, which includes quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. This all makes the Idea Tab Plus ideal for consuming content, but the display's 90Hz refresh rate also ensures a smooth scrolling experience and a little extra immersion no matter what kind of app you're working in.
While Lenovo has managed to keep this tablet slim, it's somewhat large, and it may be more than some people want to carry around. The Idea Tab Plus is one of the better all-purpose iPad alternatives on the market with features to accommodate a broad array of users, including students, creatives, working professionals, and anyone looking to kick back with a movie.
TCL Tab 10 Gen 4
Many people may know the TCL brand through its affordable smart TV lineup, but it also makes an affordable iPad alternative in the TCL Tab 10 Gen 4. This is close in size to the base model iPad, though its 10.1-inch display doesn't have the same kind of resolution as the iPad's 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It's a worthy iPad alternative, however, because normally priced at $199.99, it costs significantly less than even the cheapest iPad.
TCL has designed the Tab 10 Gen 4 with media consumption in mind. The display utilizes TCL NXTVISION technology, which is featured in some of its premium smart TVs. The audio output of the Tab 10 features dual speakers with Sound Booster, which allows the audio to be cranked "up to 200% volume," according to TCL.
Like other budget tablet options, this isn't necessarily the right iPad alternative if you do a fair amount of your own creative or professional work. Its focus is primarily on portability and media playback, though it does have 8GB of expandable RAM alongside 4GB of physical RAM. That can help with multitasking and working within heavier apps when editing photos or recording video, but pro-minded users may also want to consider expanding the Tab 10 Gen 4's storage capacity with a microSD card.
How we selected these Android tablet alternatives to the iPad
In selecting these Android tablets that are cheaper alternatives to the iPad, we first set out to keep our budget around $300, staying below the $349 price of a base model iPad. Like any tablet, it isn't uncommon to see iPads selling with a discounted price, but overall, iPads do have a price premium when compared to their Android counterparts. Since, there is a wide selection of Android tablets available on the market, and many of them see annual refreshes and upgrades, we sought out tablets that are relevant in 2026. From there, we selected devices that genuinely offer useful features for their price point. The goal was to identify tablets that don't just undercut the iPad on price, but act as a legitimate Android alternative for different kinds of users.