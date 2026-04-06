This $5 Essential Gadget Helps You Get The Most Out Of Your Batteries
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A common yet mildly infuriating problem we all have is inserting a battery into a device only to find out that it's as dead as a doornail. The only thing that makes it worse is when we test a second battery and find it also has no juice. That's when our mind tells us we might as well just smack the remote, trying to bring the batteries inside back to life.
The days of the old Duracell and Energizer batteries that came with built-in power testing meters may be long behind us thanks to patent issues, but the need to check if a battery is working is not. The Zufecy Universal Battery Tester helps to address this everyday need.
For example, when you insert an AAA or AA battery into the device and get a voltage reading of 1.28 volts or higher, it means the piece in good condition. Readings between 1.27 V and 1.15 V indicate a battery with low power that should be used for simple, non-vital equipment — don't use it on a smoke alarm, for example. Any readings below 1.15 V hint at a dead battery that should be replaced immediately. The digital readout is also a helpful feature over testers that simply use a moving needle, which can often be hard to make out.
Knowing a battery's health is half the battle
The small BT189 battery tester from Zufecy features a colorful design that comes from the orange ABS plastic used in its construction. This helps make it easy to see and locate, preventing you from digging around a loose junk drawer or a packed tool box to find it when you need it the most.
It supports getting voltage readings from the most popular battery sizes including AA, AAA, C, D, and 9V, providing results on a small digital display. It can also get readings from 1.5V button cell batteries, making it a great way to check their life before inserting them into smaller devices, such as a key fob. Just don't expect to test or get proper readings from any weird battery sizes, such as A-type or older B-type batteries.
Regardless of which battery brand you have, it's important to know how much you can rely on them before putting them to use. For only $5, a small battery tester like this can save you the headache of trying to figure out which batteries in your junk drawer are good, which are failing, and which need to be sent off for recycling.