This $5 Essential Gadget Helps You Get The Most Out Of Your Batteries

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A common yet mildly infuriating problem we all have is inserting a battery into a device only to find out that it's as dead as a doornail. The only thing that makes it worse is when we test a second battery and find it also has no juice. That's when our mind tells us we might as well just smack the remote, trying to bring the batteries inside back to life.

The days of the old Duracell and Energizer batteries that came with built-in power testing meters may be long behind us thanks to patent issues, but the need to check if a battery is working is not. The Zufecy Universal Battery Tester helps to address this everyday need.

For example, when you insert an AAA or AA battery into the device and get a voltage reading of 1.28 volts or higher, it means the piece in good condition. Readings between 1.27 V and 1.15 V indicate a battery with low power that should be used for simple, non-vital equipment — don't use it on a smoke alarm, for example. Any readings below 1.15 V hint at a dead battery that should be replaced immediately. The digital readout is also a helpful feature over testers that simply use a moving needle, which can often be hard to make out.