This New AI Bill Would Do More Than Just Ban Surveilling Americans

AI is growing rapidly across private industry but public ones too. Government entities, including the U.S Department of Defense, are aggressively adopting AI technologies. These developments have prompted U.S. politicians to call for immediate regulation due to increasing ethical, legal, and safety concerns, including AI's impact on the environment and on the brain.

U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) introduced a bill that would regulate the government's use of artificial intelligence. The bill is in part in response to a recent public clash between AI company Anthropic and the Department of Defense over defense contracts. Leaders at Anthropic became concerned about how the U.S. government was using its technology, particularly regarding domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons.

The Pentagon responded that it already has guidelines in place that prohibit using AI to help the military conduct mass surveillance or to autonomously decide to kill a target. Anthropic remained skeptical that existing guidelines had loopholes for the administration to exploit. The Pentagon responded by designating the company a supply chain risk, ending its contract and instructing all federal agencies to cut ties to Anthropic. The company is now suing over this designation.