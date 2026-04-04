Change These 4 Android Phone Settings For Faster And Smoother Texting

It's safe to say Android isn't known for its smoothness. It took several attempts to tame its problem with dropped animations, including initiatives like Project Butter and the switch to Android Runtime (ART), before things really started to improve. Even then, high-refresh-rate screens do the majority of the heavy lifting for a smoother Android experience (the more frames per second, the harder it is to notice when one is dropped). So if you, too, have felt things aren't always as smooth as they should be in Android land, you aren't alone.

In particular, Android's messaging experience has long been a sore spot for Google, but that doesn't mean you can't improve things with a few handy changes to your settings — if you know where to look. Rather than silently suffering through a painful texting experience on your Android smartphone, isn't it time you did something about it?

From removing a few unnecessary features cluttering up Gboard to speeding up animations while embracing a more refined, purposeful way to type, with a dash of cooperation from your immediate circle to ease communication hurdles, you can vastly improve your texting experience on Android with these four tips. Rest assured, by taking the time to dial in a few settings on your Android smartphone, you, too, can text with confidence and comfort while avoiding the more annoying overcorrections all too often built into commercial software designed for mass adoption.