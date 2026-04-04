China's Hypersonic Wind Tunnel Leaves America In The Dust

Since passing its final evaluations in May of 2023, China's JF-22 wind tunnel has been open for hypersonic tests, enabling the country to take advantage of its insane simulation abilities. While China isn't the only country to have built and begun using its own wind tunnel, the JF-22 has become pretty widely known around the world for being the world's fastest wind tunnel. The tunnel, which began construction in 2018, is 167 meters long and has a diameter of four meters. It is designed to simulate the environment in which a spacecraft re-enters Earth's atmosphere, which could allow China to accelerate the development of its various hypersonic flight systems (potentially including hypersonic missiles that could reach the U.S.) exponentially.

While impressive, the JF-22 is not the first wind tunnel in the world to be capable of insane speeds. Several others have been able to hit at least Mach 20 over the years. However, it does appear to be the first to be capable of simulating experiences up to Mach 30 — which puts it far above what is considered to be the United State's most advanced wind tunnel, LENS II, which can only reach Mach 7. Additionally, reports suggest that China's JF-22 can also run for an average of 130 milliseconds, while the LENS II reportedly only has a runtime of 30 milliseconds.