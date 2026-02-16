How Fast Can A Hypersonic Missile Launched In China Reach The US?

Technological advancements are a double edged-sword. Telecommunication and fast transport through airplanes have made life much more convenient, and medical advancements have made conditions easier to treat. However, that same science is used to create weapons of mass destruction that can potentially leave everlasting stains on human history. A hypersonic missile is one of the scariest, being able to traverse the globe faster than sound.

Hypersonic missiles move at five times the speed of sound, meaning they can go over Mach 5 (3,836 miles per hour). Most commercial airplanes are slower than Mach 1, making such high speeds impossible to comprehend. China has a number of terrifying technologies at its disposal — such as its large aircraft carrier with a 100 drone capacity or high-powered drone-frying microwave – but even a simple missile is more than a significant threat. If China suddenly targeted U.S. soil, how fast would a hypersonic missile land, and would we even have enough time to intercept it?

To answer, we'd need to calculate wind turbulence, the angle of projection, the curvature of the earth, gravity, and additional factors that require a group of engineers. Fortunately, we don't need all that to get a good estimate. We can just use the formula for speed, distance, and time: Time = Distance/Speed. Generally, it can take anywhere from around an hour to less than 20 minutes, depending on certain factors.