5 Things To Know Before Buying A Refurbished Xbox Series X
With a number of rumors swirling about the next generation Xbox console, you might be finally considering jumping into the current generation of gaming. Instead of heading to your local big-box retailer to buy a brand new console because Microsoft has raised prices on consoles multiple times in recent months, you've decided to look for a deal on a used/refurbished Xbox Series X console instead.
But unlike with big stores that provide some level of support, warranty, and easy return options if something goes wrong with your new console, buying from a random stranger or unknown company online leaves you vulnerable to being taken advantage of. This is why it's important to be a smart shopper and go into any purchase with a good level of knowledge, because anyone online can claim that an item is refurbished.
There is never any way to completely guarantee there isn't some deeply hidden issue with the Xbox Series X that you're buying. And while the average consumer can't be expected to know everything about a console inside and out before purchase, there are a few things you should know before parting with your hard-earned cash.
Make sure the console powers on
The most important thing you can do is have the owner power on the console. This can be applied to any type of electronic purchase you are making, but it's incredibly important for a video game console, especially when you are parting with hundreds of dollars for it. This is easy in a store setting, but can be difficult with transactions that occur on the secondhand market in third-party locations.
In cases such as these, you should come well prepared. Meet in a public space that has easy access to power, such as a fast food restaurant or other similar establishment. When testing a console, it's also a good idea to bring along your own monitor or small television in order to see if the console powers on properly and displays an image on the screen.
This is where a good portable display comes into the picture if you don't have anything you can easily take with you to a meeting. These displays are often on sale with something like the Yxk 15.6-inch Portable Monitor frequently retailing for just under $40. These are a great way to test consoles and other display electronics that you are looking to buy from secondhand marketplaces.
Make sure the console can read discs
Even as many argue there's simply no need for disc drives anymore, the disc variant of the Xbox Series X is still sought after to play games and watch physical media. Testing said drive and seeing it boot up a game or play a movie is essential in making sure you are getting a fully functioning device.
You may need to purchase or borrow a game that you know works and bring it along with you. And with us coming towards the tail end of this console generation, chances are you probably know someone with a Series X you can borrow a game from. Many consoles sold online also tend to come with a game or two, so if they are included in the listing make sure you see the console read one or more of them.
In case you find that the console isn't reading games properly, you can then walk away from the deal and save yourself a lot of headaches and potentially costly repairs. Considering that Microsoft sells a completely digital-only Series S for just $399, an old Xbox Series X with a broken drive isn't worth your time or money.
See that the console connects online
Playing games with friends no matter where they are in the world is possibly one of the biggest benefits to owning a modern video game console. The ability to meet up with friends and stay connected through gaming can offer numerous social benefits including a reduction in stress, increased social competence, lower levels of loneliness, and foster belonging.
If that fancy new Xbox Series X boots up and plays games but can't connect to the internet, then you are missing out on a big part of the experience. You should approach deals that are too good to be true with caution, especially in the secondhand market. Microsoft can permanently ban a console from accessing its network for a variety of reasons.
Connecting the Xbox to the internet will allow you to test and check its status. With a banned console, you won't be able to access any online services or even create a new account. Thankfully, many locations provide free Wi-Fi so that you can test the console, but you can always use your smartphone's hotspot feature to create a temporary online network for testing purposes.
Check the included accessories
Many moons ago I purchased a used PS3 from a game store. The bundle they offered came with the console, cables, some games, and two controllers. It was a good deal and that console is still alive and kicking to this day. But only one of those controllers is still in use, the other was long ago chucked into the bin.
This is because while the second controller looked like an official Sony controller, it was actually a knockoff. It looked the same but the product sticker was slightly off, felt lighter, and had connection issues. Being a second controller, I never fully tested it and only the occasional friend would use it from time to time. By the time I had figured it out, it was too late to do anything about it.
This is why you need to inspect all the included accessories, because even legitimate game shops and retailers can miss signs of a fake controller or accessory, especially as fakes only get better and better. Make sure everything connects, that labels look correct, and that a listing clearly states whether extras are original or third-party. This will save you troubleshooting headaches down the line.
Know where to shop
It might not be the best idea to buy the suspicious-looking Xbox Series X that some random stranger is selling out of the trunk of their car. But what if you still want to save a couple of bucks while having the peace of mind of a warranty, or at the very least, some options for return if things go wrong. This is where shopping certified refurbished comes into the picture.
Any random stranger or fly-by-night company can say they are offering refurbished consoles, but that doesn't really mean anything. A person can simply wipe down a console, blow some compressed air in the ports, and call it refurbished. This is why it's always safer to buy certified refurbished from established retailers such as Best Buy, Amazon, Target, GameStop, Back Market, and even Microsoft itself.
Shopping certified refurbished offers better protection for your device. These retailers have their own dedicated process that a console must go through, whether that is with their own technicians or through the manufacturer itself, before being sold. They also generally include some type of warranty, helping to provide the peace of mind that a secondhand marketplace often can't provide.