5 Things To Know Before Buying A Refurbished Xbox Series X

With a number of rumors swirling about the next generation Xbox console, you might be finally considering jumping into the current generation of gaming. Instead of heading to your local big-box retailer to buy a brand new console because Microsoft has raised prices on consoles multiple times in recent months, you've decided to look for a deal on a used/refurbished Xbox Series X console instead.

But unlike with big stores that provide some level of support, warranty, and easy return options if something goes wrong with your new console, buying from a random stranger or unknown company online leaves you vulnerable to being taken advantage of. This is why it's important to be a smart shopper and go into any purchase with a good level of knowledge, because anyone online can claim that an item is refurbished.

There is never any way to completely guarantee there isn't some deeply hidden issue with the Xbox Series X that you're buying. And while the average consumer can't be expected to know everything about a console inside and out before purchase, there are a few things you should know before parting with your hard-earned cash.