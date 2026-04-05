4 Clever Uses For The Thunderbolt Port On Your PC

One of our favorite use-cases for a Thunderbolt port is how easily it unlocks high-speed data transfers for your hard drives and SSDs. The best SSDs from major brands can help you unlock all new workflows. But first, how does Thunderbolt allow for such high transfer speeds? The latest Thunderbolt 5 protocol supports 80 gigabits per second of transfer speed, while a standard USB-C (version 3.2) supports only 20. That's a whopping four times the transfer performance, theoretically.

What this means for different workflows is really where the unique use case becomes interesting. Let's say you're a video editor who has hundreds of gigabytes of video projects on your hard drive. This can take a lot of space, and can get in the way of storing other files on your computer. Instead, consider storing your project files on an external, Thunderbolt-capable drive. Now, you can keep your PC clear of those files for when you're doing basic productivity tasks or personal activities. Then, when you want to get into video editing mode, you just plug in that drive, and you've got access to those files at similar speeds as your on-board drives. And that's all thanks to Thunderbolt's speed capabilities.