Never Do These Any Of These 5 Things With Your Xbox

The Xbox Series X and Series S consoles can do many things. They're multimedia menageries where you can play high-end video games, stream the latest shows and movies in 4K, and listen to music from the app of your choice. Your Xbox is a reliable technological companion, but it's not invincible. There are some things you should never do with your Xbox if you want to keep it in good condition.

Taking care of your console is simply the money-conscious thing to do. Microsoft raised the price of the Xbox Series X and Series S in October after already hiking up the price once earlier in 2025. If your Xbox becomes damaged or broken, it can actually cost you more money to replace it than what you paid originally. Luckily, taking care of your console is fairly easy. Avoid these five system-breaking slip-ups and your Xbox will likely soldier on for years to come.