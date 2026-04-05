Some Kids' GPS Trackers Skip This Key Security Feature, Consumer Reports Found

Parents worried about their children being out on their own after school or on the weekends may turn to GPS tracking devices for peace of mind. This enables them to keep tabs on where their child is, but the technology can come at a security cost. Not all of these trackers are designed the same in terms of safety, according to Consumer Reports. Some lack the ability to allow the kids, or their parents, to turn off the collecting or selling of data — that's the child's data, mind you, as they are the one carrying the GPS device. Another issue is that these devices don't all come with an essential online security feature to help prevent unwanted access.

When parents look to purchase trackers for kids, there are a few main categories these devices fall into. There are Bluetooth trackers typically used to tag and track objects you own, like your luggage, that are being repurposed for children. There are GPS trackers not unlike what you use on your smartphone and Google Maps, and like your phone, they typically require a monthly subscription fee so they can relay your child's location over cellular networks. Finally, there are smartwatches designed specifically for children that have the added benefit of being able to communicate with the parent outside of just GPS tracking. Below, we'll go over some of the options in each category, along with what Consumer Reports found about their privacy and security practices.