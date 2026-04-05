Some Kids' GPS Trackers Skip This Key Security Feature, Consumer Reports Found
Parents worried about their children being out on their own after school or on the weekends may turn to GPS tracking devices for peace of mind. This enables them to keep tabs on where their child is, but the technology can come at a security cost. Not all of these trackers are designed the same in terms of safety, according to Consumer Reports. Some lack the ability to allow the kids, or their parents, to turn off the collecting or selling of data — that's the child's data, mind you, as they are the one carrying the GPS device. Another issue is that these devices don't all come with an essential online security feature to help prevent unwanted access.
When parents look to purchase trackers for kids, there are a few main categories these devices fall into. There are Bluetooth trackers typically used to tag and track objects you own, like your luggage, that are being repurposed for children. There are GPS trackers not unlike what you use on your smartphone and Google Maps, and like your phone, they typically require a monthly subscription fee so they can relay your child's location over cellular networks. Finally, there are smartwatches designed specifically for children that have the added benefit of being able to communicate with the parent outside of just GPS tracking. Below, we'll go over some of the options in each category, along with what Consumer Reports found about their privacy and security practices.
The least secure GPS trackers for kids
Consumer Reports found that there were some products parents use for tracking kids that had no Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) abilities, putting them at a greater risk of unauthorized access. One of these is the Tracki GPS Tracker, which is available on Amazon for $12. The fact that this product might be less than ideal for tracking your children shouldn't come as a surprise since it's advertised as a way to track your car or other items you own. It's not unlike the Apple AirTag, and as we've covered before, people are among the things you shouldn't track with an AirTag.
One device specifically meant to track children that does utilize MFA security is a GPS safety monitor from a company called AngelSense. It retails on Amazon for $59. On the surface, it can seem really handy, as it offers real-time location tracking, locations for the school bus, and communication via speakerphone. However, Consumer Reports found that it wasn't always clear when the microphone was recording and when it wasn't, which means that your child could potentially be recorded unbeknownst to them.
Smartwatches geared toward children may offer more features and more communication options between you and your child. However, Consumer Reports found that, compared to non-communication devices like Bluetooth trackers, smartwatches are more likely to collect data. This could include places your child visits, messages they send, or features they use on the watch.
The most secure GPS trackers for kids
Consumer Reports did find some children's GPS trackers to be more secure with data handling and MFA than others. Keep in mind that these products were available at the prices shown at the time of writing. It's always worth doing your own research to determine what tracker is best for your family's needs and which ones come with the security features you specifically want. It's also good to research other technical issues such trackers might have, like the smartwatch brand for kids that has overheating problems.
Not every device Consumer Reports tested raised red flags. For instance, the Garmin Bounce, which retails on Amazon for $150, is a smartwatch created for children that has texting, voice messaging, location sharing, and SOS capabilities while offering MFA. The BoT Talk GPS Tracker for Kids also boasts MFA while retailing for $60 on Amazon. It's a small handheld object (less than two inches across) that offers real-time location tracking, location history, and voice messaging. Finally, the Eufy SmartTrack Link Bluetooth tracker retails for $20 and offers MFA account security. This has no communication capabilities and doesn't work with Android, but it is compatible with Apple's iOS. While it is not designed specifically for tracking your kid, it could be a good option for keeping track of their backpack.