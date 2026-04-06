It's 2026 - Don't Buy A Smart TV Without These 5 Features

Over the past decade, smart TVs have gradually supplanted traditional television sets in the typical living room. Advancements in entertainment technology have made smart TVs more accessible and affordable, all but ensuring you can find an ideal set in your preferred size, specification, and price range. If you have all of those options at your fingertips, though, you do have room to be a little more choosy, going for optimal features like HDR, smart home integration, and the latest iteration of HDMI connectivity.

If you browse Amazon, you could find a generic smart TV for less than $100 fairly easily. However, choosing cheaper models means sacrificing functionality and quality. If you're specifically choosing to buy a smart TV over a traditional set, you owe it to yourself to get one that has all of the best bells and whistles. With any luck, this TV will be in your home for many years, so ideally it is somewhat future-proofed to ensure you don't need to upgrade any time soon.