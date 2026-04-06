Those Cameras On Store Ceilings Can Do A Lot More Than Just Watch For Theft

You walked into one of your favorite retail stores to purchase one or two specific products, but you ended up buying a few additional items you didn't really need, just because the store was running a promotion, or those products popped up along your usual route to the cashier or self-checkout station. It may be all a coincidence, but it may also be the result of that eye in the sky, the security cameras placed on store ceilings. It may be an AI model that determined that the path you usually take to the closest register is routinely used by most shoppers, suggesting to management that this may be the best area to display promotional items. That's how you may have ended up buying those extra products that were not on your list for that particular shopping session.

The store ceiling cameras aren't necessarily tracking you or your shopping habits without permission. That may be a breach of privacy in various jurisdictions that could trigger unwanted legal issues for a store employing such tactics. But the security cameras can do more than just record video of their surroundings for safety purposes. The visual data they collect can be analyzed by AI models trained to observe patterns in retail stores and help produce actionable plans for managers that can improve customer experience and increase revenue.

Using camera vision technologies in physical retail stores isn't just a niche idea. A Honeywell white paper said last year that 42% of retailers rely on such camera tech. The study covered 450 retail executives in five markets, including the U.S., U.K., Brazil, India, and the Middle East. Separately, a Grand View Research report showed that the global video analytics market will grow from $12.71 billion in 2024 to $37.84 billion by 2030.