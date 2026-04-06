How Often Should You Back Up Your PC?

If you're new to backing up your PC, or just trying to create a better strategy, then many experts recommend using the 3-2-1 rule. This rule has been around for a while now, and it basically means you keep three copies of your data, with your data stored on two different types of media or devices, and one copy in the cloud. This helps provide fallback points for your data should you be struck by any damaging malware or if your storage drive fails.

The first copy of your data is going to be the original stored on your local machine. The second should be stored on another type of device, such as a flash drive or external hard drive. Finally, the third copy of your data should be stored off-site, which usually means in the cloud, using a service like Google Drive or another similar service. Depending on how hardcore you want to go with your backups, you could just upload the individual files or folders you want through a service like OneDrive or iCloud. Or, if you want to be more thorough and back up everything, then you can try creating a system image on Windows or using Time Machine on Mac. iCloud backups of your phone can work similarly, too, by creating a copy of your phone's setup at a moment in time for easy recovery later on. You can even add end-to-end encryption to iCloud backups.

It's important to remember that these types of backups can include larger files, as they create a backup of your entire system, including your apps. That size means they might take a while to create and upload, and of course, they'll use a decent hunk of your cloud storage quota, too.