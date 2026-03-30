This $19 USB Gadget On Amazon Lets You Finally Watch All Your Old DVDs Again

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It's time for physical media to make a comeback. With streaming services constantly adding and removing content, it can be hard to find the location of your favorite shows and movies. Physical media eliminates this hunt, and it's one reason Gen Z is ditching streaming for physical media. For Amazon Prime members with an interest in dusting off their old media collection or starting a new one, there's an external disk reader on that has a rather sizable discount.

If you have some old DVDs or CDs lying around, the Rioddas External CD/DVD Disk Reader Drive can be good for playing old media, or you can take advantage of its writing capabilities to burn new discs. With a design that features a brushed textured shell and an option for embedding your cable so it doesn't get lost, it also has wide compatibility with a number of operating systems and media. Amazon users give this one the green light, and there are a couple of more features that can make it a nice option, as well.

Considering computers don't typically come with optical disk drives (ODD) anymore, this one can make a solid addition to your machine. A good thing to remember is that you can use it to make file backups aside from just watching your old physical media. However, remember that all Amazon Prime members are getting this deal. Along with free shipping discounts on certain items, there are also some hidden Amazon Prime Membership perks users may not know about.