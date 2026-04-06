Your MacBook Screen's Corners Have Hidden Powers You're Probably Not Using

One of the fun things about owning a MacBook is discovering all the little features that Apple likes to include. In fact, macOS can provide users with so many options, overlooking them or even forgetting about some entirely can be pretty easy to do. With hidden settings that can instantly boost productivity and the like, it's not hard to lose track of everything that's meant to make your life easier, and that can be especially true for the semi-obscure feature known as Hot Corners.

If you're unfamiliar, Hot Corners has existed in one facet or another since macOS High Sierra, and it can be a quick way to access certain apps and commands directly from your desktop. For example, you can put your MacBook to sleep simply by dragging your cursor to a specific corner of the screen. There's already one action set up by default, but there are several different options available for adjusting the other corners of your screen, as well.

For those that value productivity, the Hot Corners feature is good for avoiding certain menus, and it can overall make certain processes faster once you get the hang of it. It may take some experimentation, but it's a pretty nifty feature, nonetheless. Though some settings can ruin a new MacBook experience, this one is worth checking out regardless of how long you've owned your machine. Getting this one going is rather straightforward, so we'll jump right in.