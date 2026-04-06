4 Of The Best Free Streaming Apps You Can Find On Amazon Fire TV

One free streaming app that makes it to the list no matter what platform is being discussed is Tubi. Not only do we find it to be one of the best free streaming apps on Amazon Fire TV, but we consider it one of the essential Fire TV apps worth installing. It has the largest library of all streaming services, which amounts to more than 300,000 movies and TV episodes that are available to watch any time you like.

Tubi is somewhat unique in that it claims it will forever be 100% free to watch. This, of course, means it's supported by advertisements, and you will be forced to sit through ad breaks here and there while streaming. But that's a small price to pay for access to such a massive library of content. Because it's entirely free, Fire TV users can install Tubi from the Amazon Appstore and dive into things without having to provide a credit card.

Users also don't need to set up an account to start watching Tubi, though one is helpful for creating watch lists and receiving movie and TV show suggestions based on your previous watches. On-demand movies and TV shows are the focal point of the Tubi library interface, though the platform also comes with access to live TV, international entertainment, and Tubi Originals that include reality shows and movies.