How To Properly Clean Your Car's Infotainment Screen

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As modern vehicles continue to evolve, the car infotainment screen has become an essential tool for controlling and customizing your on-the-road experience. Many of these interactive displays manage everything from temperature and navigation to music streaming, and software like Apple CarPlay only adds to the infotainment panel's job responsibilities. With buttons and knobs losing favor, it definitely pays to learn how to keep your vehicular screens clean.

We aren't always perfectly clean, and fingertips are a surefire way to smudge an infotainment display with natural oils on your fingers. Fortunately, cleaning one of these screens isn't an adventure in rocket science; a bottle of liquid cleaner and a microfiber cloth are really all you'll need. We recommend EVEO Premium Screen Cleaner – the solution has excellent reviews and even comes with a microfiber cloth included.

For best results, start by spraying a bit of the cleaner on the touchscreen. Give it a few seconds to set in, then grab the microfiber cloth and begin wiping the display. Most screen and glass cleaners will leave streaks behind, but if you simply buff them with a dry part of the microfiber cloth (or use a second one just for this task), they should disappear.