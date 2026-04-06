Shutdown Vs. Sleep: What's Better For Your PC?

Sleep is the best choice for short breaks, allowing the user to quickly resume what they were doing. You don't have to wait for the machine to boot up and then load the apps you need. When putting a laptop to sleep, battery life should be a main consideration. The device will still use some energy, so you should only use sleep when you know you'll use the laptop soon, or if you keep your laptop or MacBook plugged in all the time.

Windows laptops have different types of sleep available, including the regular sleep and hibernate. Microsoft explains that sleep uses little power, and a laptop or tablet will go to sleep when you close the lid or press the power button. Hibernate uses even less power, and it's an alternative when you won't be using the laptop for a long time and want to conserve battery life, but retain the main benefit of sleep, which is to get back to your work session as fast as possible. Windows desktops do not have batteries, but you can leave them in sleep mode during short breaks.

Apple says that a Mac can save energy when in sleep mode, as the computer consumes less power. Also, waking from sleep is faster than a restart. Both Macs and MacBooks come with battery settings that allow users to customize the behavior of their devices to reduce energy consumption. For example, users may want to prevent their computer from waking while in sleep mode for specific activities, and enable the Power Nap feature.