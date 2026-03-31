Would You Trust A Drone To Deliver Your Food? GrubHub Thinks You Should

The popular food delivery service Grubhub is partnering with Dexa, a drone delivery company, in a collaboration that will have restaurant orders literally flying to your front door. Wonder, the parent company of Grubhub, is testing this service within a 2.5-mile radius of its Green Brook, New Jersey location, and the trial program will last for three months.

Would you trust a drone to deliver your food? If you've ever had a Grubhub driver drop your soda or jostle your pizza beyond recognition, you might barely trust a human to do the job, let alone a drone. It's not just about the condition of your order, though, as there are also safety concerns with drone delivery. As recently as October 2025, Amazon delivery drones crashed into a crane cable in an accident that could have caused serious injury.

Drone delivery is an exciting concept, but experts have expressed concerns about surveillance and privacy. In a Food Institute article, James McDanolds, program chair for the School of Uncrewed Technology at the Sonoran Desert Institute, said, "Drones are now so tied to surveillance fears and wartime use that a lot of people are going to bring those fears to the forefront."