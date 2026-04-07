This Is The Cheapest iPhone You Can Buy New In 2026
Early in March, Apple announced the new iPhone 17e, the direct successor to the iPhone 16e. This new iPhone model is now considered the cheapest of Apple's smartphone offerings, and it replaces the previous budget line (the iPhone SE series) with a new design, a more powerful processor, and an improved camera. If you're in the market to buy the cheapest iPhone possible in 2026, then the iPhone 17e is absolutely the model for you.
Starting at $599, the first advantage over the previous iteration is that the iPhone 17e features 256 GB of storage at a minimum, whereas the iPhone 16e started at 128 GB. This is one of the top features Apple promotes with its new budget model, while also saying it has four times more storage than an iPhone 12, which gives you a sense of the user base the company is targeting.
However, what makes the iPhone 17e the only option if you're looking for the best budget buy is that it's practically impossible to find a new iPhone 16e now. In the past, customers looking to get the most value for their money after Apple released a new iPhone would look towards the previous year's model. But if you want to buy a new iPhone without overspending in 2026, the brand-new iPhone 17e is your best option, as you likely won't find the iPhone 16e elsewhere, and even 2024's iPhone 16 still retails for $100 more and features only 128 GB of storage.
What you get with the iPhone 17e
The iPhone 17e looks very similar to the iPhone 14, and it maintains the same general design of the iPhone 16e, though it does come in a new Pink color while adding support for MagSafe charging accessories. With a 6.1-inch OLED display, Apple added Ceramic Shield 2 to this phone, offering three times the scratch resistance of the iPhone 16e. In other words, it should be better protected against abrasions and the types of small scratches that happen just because you've been using your iPhone daily.
On the specs side, the iPhone 17e features Apple's A19 chip, 8 GB of RAM, and at least 256 GB of storage, putting this device pretty much on par with the iPhone 17, including Apple Intelligence support. Apple added its new C1X 5G modem to the iPhone 17e, which not only is two times faster than the C1 available in the iPhone 16e, but is the same connectivity chip used in the iPhone Air. Another selling point of this modem is its energy efficiency, as it consumes 30% less power than the modem on the iPhone 16 Pro.
Even though Apple continues to offer a single 12 MP selfie camera and a main 48 MP Fusion lens in the 17e, it's important to note that the rest of the iPhone 17 generation features an 18 MP selfie camera, and the technology available on the main sensor is also different. Still, iPhone 17e users will nonetheless get great shots, up to 2x optical zoom, portrait mode support, and other perks thanks to the A19 processor.
Is the iPhone 16 worth an extra $100 over the iPhone 17e?
While you can try to get a better deal with your carrier, if you're looking for a new iPhone from Apple, you have two budget options: the $599 iPhone 17e or the $699 iPhone 16. Besides new-in-box models, you may find refurbished options for the iPhone 16 or the iPhone 16e.
At the end of the day, which one to buy depends on your personal priorities. If you're after the cheapest (but sealed) option, then the iPhone 17e is the phone you want, mainly because it has a newer chip and double the base storage of the iPhone 16. However, the iPhone 16 features Apple's new design with a Dynamic Island and a more capable camera system with an ultra-wide lens and features like Cinematic Mode.
With that in mind, the iPhone 16 might look like a better all-around device, especially for its camera and design, while the cheaper iPhone 17e should be the perfect option for anyone looking for a faster but simpler experience aimed at those who don't care about the latest design. Either way you go, you'll get an excellent all-around device.