This Is The Cheapest iPhone You Can Buy New In 2026

Early in March, Apple announced the new iPhone 17e, the direct successor to the iPhone 16e. This new iPhone model is now considered the cheapest of Apple's smartphone offerings, and it replaces the previous budget line (the iPhone SE series) with a new design, a more powerful processor, and an improved camera. If you're in the market to buy the cheapest iPhone possible in 2026, then the iPhone 17e is absolutely the model for you.

Starting at $599, the first advantage over the previous iteration is that the iPhone 17e features 256 GB of storage at a minimum, whereas the iPhone 16e started at 128 GB. This is one of the top features Apple promotes with its new budget model, while also saying it has four times more storage than an iPhone 12, which gives you a sense of the user base the company is targeting.

However, what makes the iPhone 17e the only option if you're looking for the best budget buy is that it's practically impossible to find a new iPhone 16e now. In the past, customers looking to get the most value for their money after Apple released a new iPhone would look towards the previous year's model. But if you want to buy a new iPhone without overspending in 2026, the brand-new iPhone 17e is your best option, as you likely won't find the iPhone 16e elsewhere, and even 2024's iPhone 16 still retails for $100 more and features only 128 GB of storage.