Think Twice Before Wearing Your Headphones Outside - Here's Why

Whether you're exploring an urban environment on foot or getting out into nature on a hike, you might naturally bring your headphones or earbuds along when walking outside. Listening to music or a podcast can only add to your enjoyment, right? While that might seem to be the case, research actually shows that wearing headphones while walking outside can be dangerous for a variety of reasons. Examples include increasing your risk of being harmed in a pedestrian accident, leaving you vulnerable to hazards during a nature walk, and even potentially harming your hearing over the long run.

That's not to suggest you should never break out your headphones. If you're an audiophile, the right pair of headphones can significantly elevate your listening experience. However, when you're outside, headphones and earbuds can prevent you from being fully aware of your surroundings. This could increase your risk of being hurt or missing critical safety information.