Amazon Users Call These $17 Gloves An 'Excellent Gift' For DIYers
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Good lighting is the cornerstone of any project, because without light, well, you cannot see. That goes for working inside a vehicle chassis, working with your hands, doing house repairs, or recollecting items that fell under the couch. You need light to see what you're doing. But it's not always convenient to hold a light source while you're trying to work with both hands. Sure, there's a flashlight built into most phones, but it can be tough to prop up the phone to direct the light where you need it. That's precisely why magnetic flashlights and headlamps exist. Another neat little $17 device from Amazon is a great alternative.
The Parigo LED flashlight gloves have a bright light on the index and thumb of each glove, so four lights total. They keep your hands free in dark or low-light settings, but also provide an easily directable light to see what you're doing. Parigo describes them as "perfect" for biking, outdoor tasks, and fishing. They would also be great for working in or around your PC, reading in the dark, quick perimeter checks at night, walking your dog, and so on. The LEDs are powered by replaceable CR2016 batteries, so you can easily swap them out or carry spares. The gloves are one-size-fits-all, breathable, and waterproof with a fully adjustable strap for a tight fit. One reviewer calls them a "practical and fun gift," so they might make a good Easter basket gift if you're looking for the DIYer in your life. Of course, there are equal amounts of Amazon gadgets to buy and gadgets to skip, and the best way to find where these gloves fall is to look at user reviews.
What are reviewers saying about the Perigo LED gloves?
As you well know, the best way to discern whether or not a product is highly-received and see if other people have found it useful or worth the cost is to simply look at user comments and reviews. These Parigo gloves currently have over 10,000 reviews on Amazon, nearly 11,000 actually, with an aggregated score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Impressive, but do people actually have good things to say about them? That certainly seems to be the case. Many praise the gloves for their "good quality," or excellent fit. One commenter plainly starts explaining the gloves work "as advertised," but in the review, also expounds they're pretty cool lights, that are very bright, and the gloves both fit well and are "very handy."
It's not all positive, though. A few commenters mention problems they ran into. More than one say the gloves are "disappointing," that they didn't work or came with dead batteries and wouldn't light up even after changing out the batteries. Another reviewer says the built-in LEDs produce so little light when you're trying to work that "it is useless." The thread there seems to be problems with the batteries or core electronics, especially with the lights. For $17, it may be worth seeing what happens. Plus, Amazon does offer a free 30-day refund or replacement for these, as mentioned in the product listing.
If it's not your cup of tea or you need some better gift ideas, there are more than a few Amazon gadgets under $75 that users say are worth it. If you want to keep that price even lower, there are a bunch of Amazon gadgets under $10 that work well, too.