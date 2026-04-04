Amazon Users Call These $17 Gloves An 'Excellent Gift' For DIYers

As you well know, the best way to discern whether or not a product is highly-received and see if other people have found it useful or worth the cost is to simply look at user comments and reviews. These Parigo gloves currently have over 10,000 reviews on Amazon, nearly 11,000 actually, with an aggregated score of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Impressive, but do people actually have good things to say about them? That certainly seems to be the case. Many praise the gloves for their "good quality," or excellent fit. One commenter plainly starts explaining the gloves work "as advertised," but in the review, also expounds they're pretty cool lights, that are very bright, and the gloves both fit well and are "very handy."

It's not all positive, though. A few commenters mention problems they ran into. More than one say the gloves are "disappointing," that they didn't work or came with dead batteries and wouldn't light up even after changing out the batteries. Another reviewer says the built-in LEDs produce so little light when you're trying to work that "it is useless." The thread there seems to be problems with the batteries or core electronics, especially with the lights. For $17, it may be worth seeing what happens. Plus, Amazon does offer a free 30-day refund or replacement for these, as mentioned in the product listing.

If it's not your cup of tea or you need some better gift ideas, there are more than a few Amazon gadgets under $75 that users say are worth it. If you want to keep that price even lower, there are a bunch of Amazon gadgets under $10 that work well, too.