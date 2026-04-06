What Those Three Dots On The Top Of iPad Apps Are For

iPads have always been powerful devices, but there were always some things that put them a level below MacBooks in terms of productivity. iPad users got access to iPadOS 26 in late 2025, which came with many new productivity features that put your iPad one step closer to replacing your laptop.

One of these features is the addition of the window control traffic light-colored buttons that have been on Macs for years now. These three dots can be seen on top of an iPad app when it's not in full-screen mode. Tapping the three minimized buttons scales them up, and you can then tap each button to control your app window in one of three ways.

The three traffic light buttons behave the same way they would on a Mac and are very straightforward. The green button located on the right focuses the app and enables full-screen mode for it, whereas the red button located on the left closes the app. The yellow button in the middle minimizes the app, but it functions the same way as closing an app normally on an iPad, since it remains active in the background