4 Clever Uses For Your Old Mouse Pads

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Computer mice have evolved significantly from their initial days when they had physical balls inside. The best gaming mice today have sub-millisecond latency and surprisingly high sensitivity. With that, the mouse's best buddy, the mouse pad, has also seen some upgrades. Be it the glass-based ones like the Wallhack 4.0 Glass Gaming MousePad, or metal-based ones like the Vaydeer Hard Metal Aluminum mouse pad, mouse pads continue to evolve beyond just old, cheap, floppy squares. And with mouse pads being around so long, chances are you might have a number of mouse pads lying around the house taking up space.

The most common thing people might do with old mouse pads is simply toss them out, or maybe keep one or two around as a spare just in case. But what if there was a way you could get more out of them? Thankfully, you're in luck because we've scoured the internet to find some of the most clever and ingenious ways to repurpose those old mouse pads you might have. From being used as drawer protectors to pet food mats, there's a lot that a mouse pad can do in its second life.