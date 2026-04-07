LG Is No Longer The Most Reliable Kitchen Appliance Brand, According To Consumer Reports
LG has long been known as one of the most reliable TV brands and appliance makers on the market. But while LG also makes some of the best kitchen appliances around, it's no longer the king of the mountain when it comes to the kitchen space. Consumer Reports' 7th annual appliance brand reliability rankings showed that luxury appliance brand Gaggenau has now overtaken LG for the No. 1 position among users.
Gaggenau might sound like a strange new upstart company, but the brand is no stranger to the kitchen space. With a history going back as far as 1683, when the company grew out of forging hammers and nails, this German company has become well known over the years for its high-end luxury kitchen appliances. Consumer Reports began to include the brand in its rankings in 2024, quickly rising to overtake many other popular brands.
Back in 2008, the company even managed to take home awards in all 10 categories that it was entered into during that year's prestigious iF Design Awards show. Consumer Reports gave Gaggenau a higher score than LG in its latest reliability rankings.
Quality comes with a price
Consumer Reports gathered data through internal surveys collected from users. The publication noted that some 239,545 new kitchen appliances were purchased by its users between 2014 and 2024. Users were tasked with recording instances of when their kitchen appliances broke down or began to have issues to help produce the data needed to estimate a brand's reliability.
Gaggenau states that it creates premium appliances that celebrate timeless and sophisticated tastes that allow its pieces to work in a wide range of interior styles. This can be seen clearly as the company even produces its own luxury design magazine. But if you want to enjoy high-precision German engineering, you're going to pay for it.
The brand's 2025 price list shows some ovens retailing for over $20,000, with the average price sitting around $10,000. Something as simple as a roaster pan or pot accessory will have you shelling out nearly $800, and Gaggenau's most basic gas cooktop range retails for $7,000. When LG's range sits below $1,000 on sale, you might be okay settling for second place. If you want to know which brands to avoid, our list of the 10 worst home appliances is essential reading.