LG Is No Longer The Most Reliable Kitchen Appliance Brand, According To Consumer Reports

LG has long been known as one of the most reliable TV brands and appliance makers on the market. But while LG also makes some of the best kitchen appliances around, it's no longer the king of the mountain when it comes to the kitchen space. Consumer Reports' 7th annual appliance brand reliability rankings showed that luxury appliance brand Gaggenau has now overtaken LG for the No. 1 position among users.

Gaggenau might sound like a strange new upstart company, but the brand is no stranger to the kitchen space. With a history going back as far as 1683, when the company grew out of forging hammers and nails, this German company has become well known over the years for its high-end luxury kitchen appliances. Consumer Reports began to include the brand in its rankings in 2024, quickly rising to overtake many other popular brands.

Back in 2008, the company even managed to take home awards in all 10 categories that it was entered into during that year's prestigious iF Design Awards show. Consumer Reports gave Gaggenau a higher score than LG in its latest reliability rankings.