5 Best Michael B. Jordan Movies, Ranked

It's pretty hard not to like Michael B. Jordan — at least for us. Whether he's starring in an Oscar-winning film, a Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, or any underrated sci-fi anime series like "gen:LOCK", we're pretty likely to be enamored by anything the actor touches. Considering Jordan has now been in several record-breaking films, we thought it was the right time to sit down and rank five of his very best.

Looking at Jordan's career as a whole while curating this list, we not only chose films we liked, but we went with films that were well received by both critics and audiences. Taking some influence from Rotten Tomatoes, we limited our selection to just one from a series to try and avoid repeats — though, don't be surprised if you see Jordan working with the same director a couple of times on this list. From classic superhero flicks to painful stories based on true events, we'll also be sure to tell you where you can stream each film, when available.

Though the actor can be known for some films that may be good to watch with the kiddos, not everything on this list is going to be child-friendly. We've also taken a look at the superstar's early roles that can show you what he was like before the fame. If you make your way through this list and still want more, don't forget that he's appeared in several TV series as well.