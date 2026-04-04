5 Best Michael B. Jordan Movies, Ranked
It's pretty hard not to like Michael B. Jordan — at least for us. Whether he's starring in an Oscar-winning film, a Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, or any underrated sci-fi anime series like "gen:LOCK", we're pretty likely to be enamored by anything the actor touches. Considering Jordan has now been in several record-breaking films, we thought it was the right time to sit down and rank five of his very best.
Looking at Jordan's career as a whole while curating this list, we not only chose films we liked, but we went with films that were well received by both critics and audiences. Taking some influence from Rotten Tomatoes, we limited our selection to just one from a series to try and avoid repeats — though, don't be surprised if you see Jordan working with the same director a couple of times on this list. From classic superhero flicks to painful stories based on true events, we'll also be sure to tell you where you can stream each film, when available.
Though the actor can be known for some films that may be good to watch with the kiddos, not everything on this list is going to be child-friendly. We've also taken a look at the superstar's early roles that can show you what he was like before the fame. If you make your way through this list and still want more, don't forget that he's appeared in several TV series as well.
5. Chronicle (2012)
It's not much of a secret that Michael B. Jordan is a fan of superheroes. While fans of the actor likely already know of many of his popular works in the genre, Jordan is also responsible for producing a Netflix superhero series, "Raising Dion", that is seriously underrated. However, his 2012 film "Chronicle" not only flips the superhero narrative into something darker, but its "found footage" style of sci-fi makes it a unique entry on this list.
Written and directed by Josh Trank, who also wrote and directed 2015's "Fantastic Four", "Chronicle" centers on three high school boys: Andrew (Dane DeHaan), Matt (Alex Russell), and Steve (Michael B. Jordan). The story begins with Andrew acquiring a camcorder to film everything as his life continues to grow more toxic. After Matt invites him to a rave, the three soon leave the party to investigate a mysterious hole in the ground. This mystery soon begins transforming their lives, and things quickly spiral downward as the three live with their new powers.
The film has largely been liked by reviewers and viewers alike, holding an 85% Tomatometer score and a 72% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. "Chronicle" also holds seven award nominations and two wins. In a 2012 review for Fanboys of the Universe, critic Johnny Gayzmonic states, "If only all super origin films were so dynamic, arresting, and realistic." This one's available on HBO Max, Prime Video, and Cinemax, and it could be good for anyone looking for something different from a superhero flick.
4. Creed (2015)
No doubt the original "Rocky" franchise starring Sylvester Stallone has earned its place in sports-movie history, and the rebooted "Creed" series does a fantastic job of following in its footsteps. Directed by Ryan Coogler, who you'll see again on this list, Michael B. Jordan stars as the titular boxer, making this a great watch for anyone looking for an underdog story that follows the heart of the original franchise.
Occurring after the events of the original "Rocky" series, "Creed" follows a young Adonis Johnson (Jordan), the son of boxing champion Apollo Creed. Born after his father's death, Johnson's journey into the sport begins with him being undefeated in unsanctioned bouts in Mexico. Deciding to fight professionally, Johnson moves to Philadelphia, where he begins training with none other than Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone). As his boxing career grows, Johnson is given the chance to box light heavyweight champion of the world, Ricky Conlan (Tony Bellew), giving Johnson the chance to earn his Creed name.
The movie secured 45 wins and 66 award nominations, with Jordan winning Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture at the 2016 Image Awards (NAACP). On Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed" holds a strong 95% Tomatometer score and an 89% Popcornmeter score. In a 2016 review for Indie London, critic Rob Carnevale stated that "Creed" is "A heavyweight in every sense that will keep you hooked from gritty start to celebratory finish." You can rent this one from Prime Video or Apple TV.
3. Fruitvale Station (2013)
Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan can make for a powerful combination, so we're taking a look at the film that started their cinematic hot streak. Along with this being Coogler's first film as director, it also served as a launching point for Jordan's film career and the duo's decade-spanning partnership. Fruitvale Station is one of the most emotional movie moments of all time, and its themes of police brutality may be difficult for some audiences.
Based on a true story of 22-year-old Hayward, California resident Oscar Grant III (Michael B. Jordan), "Fruitvale Station" follows the ex-con as he attempts to live a clean life with his girlfriend Sophina (Melonia Diaz) and daughter Tatiana (Ariana Neal). However, on New Year's Eve, as Oscar is watching fireworks with his friends and family, the young man gets caught up with the police that brings about a tragic series of events.
Along with Jordan winning a Breakthrough Performance Award at the 2014 Satellite Awards for his role, "Fruitvale Station" also secured 36 total wins and 58 award nominations. Holding a 94% Tomatometer score and an 87% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes, critic Jeffrey Peterson wrote for Indie Film Minute in 2023 that, "Coogler's 'Fruitvale Station' is less about American violence and more about American vulnerability. Specifically, the lack thereof." The film is available to rent on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.
2. Black Panther (2018)
If "Fruitvale Station" helped launch Coogler and Jordan's partnership, then "Black Panther" is what helped cement the duo as powerhouses in Hollywood. Along with starring the late Chadwick Boseman, the first "Black Panther" movie is also notable for crushing box office records while being the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to feature a Black lead.
Following the events of "Captain America: Civil War," "Black Panther" begins with T'Challa (Boseman) returning home to Wakanda with the intent of being its new king. However, before taking the throne, T'Challa learns that his position is being threatened by Killmonger (Jordan) — an old enemy from his past. Threatening total destruction of Wakanda and the world, T'Challa is forced to invoke the powers of the Black Panther and team up with his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), members of the Dora Milaje, and CIA agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman) to help save the world.
Earning over $1.27 billion worldwide in its first six weeks of release, "Black Panther" also holds 125 wins and 289 total award nominations — including three Oscars. Sitting at No. 3 on the site's 100 Best Super Movies Ranked list, the film also holds a 96% Tomatometer score and a 79% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes. In a 2020 review for About Boulder, critic Tim Brennan states that "Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger is easily one of Marvel's best antagonists." You can stream "Black Panther" on Disney+, Hulu, and YouTube TV.
1. Sinners (2025)
Was there a whole lot of doubt that "Sinners" would take the No. 1 spot on our list? Though it lost to Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" for Best Picture at the 2026 Academy Awards, its 16 nominations make it the most Oscar-nominated movie of all time. With the film taking inspiration from an old "Twilight Zone" episode, "Sinners" is a must-watch for Michael B. Jordan fans, or really anyone that's in the mood for a superb flick.
Set in 1932 Mississippi, the film follows Elijah "Smoke" Moore (Michael B. Jordan) and Elias "Stack" Moore (also Jordan) — a pair of twins who used to work for Al Capone. Making their way back down south after a stint in Chicago, the two purchase an abandoned sawmill and transform it into a juke joint. However, as the two use their past experience as gangsters to help their new business flourish, trouble begins when a supernatural presence decides to visit. Along with Jordan, "Sinners" also stars Jacob O'Connell, Miles Caton, and Saul Williams, among others.
With 489 award nominations and 324 wins (including four Oscars), "Sinners" is easily the most acclaimed movie from Jordan and Coogler on this list. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a 97% Tomatometer score and a 96% Popcornmeter score. In a 2025 review for Rough Draft Atlanta, critic Sammie Percell writes, "While sometimes chaotic in its execution, with 'Sinners,' Coogler has succeeded in sneaking profound ideas into a B-movie spectacular." Find this one streaming on HBO Max and Prime Video.