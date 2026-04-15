The Alarm Clock Consumer Reports Recommends For A Better Night's Sleep
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If you don't like waking up abruptly from a deep sleep, there are better ways to set off an alarm that are more conducive to a calm, relaxed morning. Of course, if you're tough to wake up altogether, you might be better off with an alarm clock from Amazon for heavy sleepers. But while many of those devices come with some unique features, like a clock that syncs with the natural sunrise, Consumer Reports has a bead on one of the most recommended options out there: the Loftie Alarm Clock. Why listen to CR? Well, its panel of experts know a little something about tech, you could say. Recommended products "meet CR's high evaluation standards" for various traits, most notably for owner satisfaction.
Loftie Alarm Clock retails for $170 on Amazon, and it doubles as a sound machine to help lull you to sleep at night. In this way, it could be responsible for both helping you sleep and gently waking you in the morning. It has a built-in library of over 100 different sleep and wake sounds all designed to help raise you rather than shock you awake. In the morning, it uses a two-stage alarm system, the first deploying soothing, audible chimes before getting slightly louder in stage two with a more traditional, yet pleasant alarm. It will work as a Bluetooth speaker as well and syncs with a mobile app that allows you to adjust volume, sounds, and other settings.
It sounds wonderful and fits right in with some of the best gadgets to replace your usual morning alarms. No more shrill or stock phone ringtones to wake you, blasting as loud as an atomic bomb. The next thing to know, of course, is what the average user thinks about Loftie. Let's find out.
What do Amazon reviewers say about the Loftie alarm clock?
Consumer Reports praises the Loftie alarm clock for taking a retro concept and adding a modern take, plus adding a twist with the sleep noise feature. Site editors consider it their nighttime companion, especially making things easier with the numerous presets available. They did note it can be "a bit fiddly" to set up, but said it's well worth the effort and that things get easier the more you get used to the clock and the app. Beyond the experts, buyers seem to be pleased with this little gadget. On Amazon, it currently has over 1,000 reviews with a 3.9 aggregated rating out of 5 stars.
Reviewers mention it's the "best clock for wellness and screen reduction," and that it has helped improve their sleep quality since they started using it. Another even mentions they now look forward to their alarm going off in the morning because the experience is so soothing. That point would be a hard sell for many. Dreading the alarm clock going off in the morning or snoozing it frequently are two opposing ways to deal with it — having a soothing clock instead might be the answer.
It's not all positive. There are some who are less than happy with their Loftie. There are claims the gadget is "overpriced" or that it ultimately doesn't work as it should. Someone who doesn't write many reviews also took the time to share their disappointment and frustrations, saying "at least a dozen times" it refused to wake them up. You could always ditch digital options and go with the ultimate retro solution, a wind-up and battery-powered clock. Though, you'll certainly miss out on the more soothing and subtle sounds.