The Alarm Clock Consumer Reports Recommends For A Better Night's Sleep

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If you don't like waking up abruptly from a deep sleep, there are better ways to set off an alarm that are more conducive to a calm, relaxed morning. Of course, if you're tough to wake up altogether, you might be better off with an alarm clock from Amazon for heavy sleepers. But while many of those devices come with some unique features, like a clock that syncs with the natural sunrise, Consumer Reports has a bead on one of the most recommended options out there: the Loftie Alarm Clock. Why listen to CR? Well, its panel of experts know a little something about tech, you could say. Recommended products "meet CR's high evaluation standards" for various traits, most notably for owner satisfaction.

Loftie Alarm Clock retails for $170 on Amazon, and it doubles as a sound machine to help lull you to sleep at night. In this way, it could be responsible for both helping you sleep and gently waking you in the morning. It has a built-in library of over 100 different sleep and wake sounds all designed to help raise you rather than shock you awake. In the morning, it uses a two-stage alarm system, the first deploying soothing, audible chimes before getting slightly louder in stage two with a more traditional, yet pleasant alarm. It will work as a Bluetooth speaker as well and syncs with a mobile app that allows you to adjust volume, sounds, and other settings.

It sounds wonderful and fits right in with some of the best gadgets to replace your usual morning alarms. No more shrill or stock phone ringtones to wake you, blasting as loud as an atomic bomb. The next thing to know, of course, is what the average user thinks about Loftie. Let's find out.