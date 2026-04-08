4 Dangerous Car Accessories That Compromise Your Vehicle's Native Safety Features

This one should be obvious, but dummy seatbelt buckles that intentionally trick your vehicle into thinking you are fastened in are incredibly dangerous. Some drivers install them to stop the beeps and lights that your car uses to remind you to buckle up, but all that does is negate a life-saving device that's known to make a difference in a crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seatbelts saved nearly 15,000 lives in 2017 alone. Another statistic that highlights the importance of seatbelts is that nearly 49% of those killed in car accidents in 2023 were not wearing their seatbelt. Without that extra protection keeping you in place, the force of the airbags inflating could seriously injure or even kill you. That's why many states have laws requiring the use of seatbelts.

In 2025, Malaysia banned the sale and use of dummy seatbelts after a survey suggested that 12.9% of the participants used them. While no state specifically prohibits the devices, they pretty clearly violate any law requiring the proper use of seatbelts – which could get you in trouble if you're caught on an AI traffic camera. But more importantly, these devices can have dangerous consequences in an accident and are simply not a smart choice. Instead of going for them, you can have USB gadgets that improve your car's safety, such as tire inflaters and LED road flares.