4 Signs It's Time To Replace Your External Hard Drive

Your external hard disk drive (HDD) isn't meant to last forever. If you take care of it, you might get at least three to five years of good use out of it. But if you bought a cheap or off-brand model, it may give out even earlier than that. That said, no matter what hard drive you're using, the common signs of failure, whether it's at the end of its life cycle or dying prematurely, are strange noises, inaccessible or corrupt files, or sluggishness.

Unfortunately, once the external HDD gets to this point, there isn't much you can do to repair the drive yourself, apart from some temporary software fixes. As for now, you need to ensure that the data in the external hard drive is safe. Continuing to use it as normal will only worsen the problems, leading to permanent data loss at an inconvenient time. Solid-state drives (SSDs) are usually more reliable and aren't susceptible to the same physical degradation as HDDs. So consider switching to those instead if you're looking for an option that is more reliable, especially when you notice your external HDD is on the way out.