This $9 Gadget On Amazon Can Boost Your TV Remote's Range

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Most TV and device remotes have a limited range. Not just that, but generally, they'll only work reliably at a certain angle. That means your streaming player or media device may need a clear line of sight, forcing you to keep it in plain view instead of tucking it away for a tidier look. Thankfully, there's a relatively inexpensive device that can improve most of that. Called an IR repeater, it extends the signal most remotes utilize, allowing them to work at greater distances and reach places that might otherwise be obstructed. There's one on Amazon from Herfair for only $9 that offers up to 49 extra feet of control range.

The repeater comes with a nearly 7-foot cable for the IR transmitter and a 5-foot USB power cable, so you have wiggle room on overall placement. Moreover, it's easy to install. You plug into USB for power, using the back of a TV or an adapter, then run the IR receiver to an accessible point near your entertainment equipment. The receiver is what picks up the signal from your remote. Hidden away, you also run the IR transmitter cable to somewhere near the device you want to control.

Once it's set up, it extends the wireless range to a maximum of 49 feet with an angle of up to 45 degrees, which is more accommodating than your average remote IR system. That enables unique configurations. You can place a cable box in a cabinet, for example, and run the IR transmitter to it, keeping everything out of view. Then, you place the IR receiver head on an entertainment stand to capture remote commands. Basically, it's a way to boost the wireless range of your remote or find a better placement for your compatible equipment.