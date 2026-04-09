This $9 Gadget On Amazon Can Boost Your TV Remote's Range
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Most TV and device remotes have a limited range. Not just that, but generally, they'll only work reliably at a certain angle. That means your streaming player or media device may need a clear line of sight, forcing you to keep it in plain view instead of tucking it away for a tidier look. Thankfully, there's a relatively inexpensive device that can improve most of that. Called an IR repeater, it extends the signal most remotes utilize, allowing them to work at greater distances and reach places that might otherwise be obstructed. There's one on Amazon from Herfair for only $9 that offers up to 49 extra feet of control range.
The repeater comes with a nearly 7-foot cable for the IR transmitter and a 5-foot USB power cable, so you have wiggle room on overall placement. Moreover, it's easy to install. You plug into USB for power, using the back of a TV or an adapter, then run the IR receiver to an accessible point near your entertainment equipment. The receiver is what picks up the signal from your remote. Hidden away, you also run the IR transmitter cable to somewhere near the device you want to control.
Once it's set up, it extends the wireless range to a maximum of 49 feet with an angle of up to 45 degrees, which is more accommodating than your average remote IR system. That enables unique configurations. You can place a cable box in a cabinet, for example, and run the IR transmitter to it, keeping everything out of view. Then, you place the IR receiver head on an entertainment stand to capture remote commands. Basically, it's a way to boost the wireless range of your remote or find a better placement for your compatible equipment.
Will the Herfair IR extender work with everything?
You may or may not know this already, but IR transmitter technologies are fairly common. Many modern smart TVs come with a built-in IR blaster that's designed to add compatibility for home theater setups, universal remotes, and beyond. There are smartphones that include IR blasters as well. They work similarly to the Herfair IR extender, but like the Herfair model, they're designed to function with IR-ready devices only, not everything.
IR blasters (or transmitters) simply send signals to IR receivers, so they don't work with other remote connectivity options. As long as the device you're trying to control has an infrared receiver, however, the Herfair should improve the experience. That can be devices like TVs, DVD players, cable boxes, hard disk players, satellite receivers, and various media players — some Roku devices even have infrared support, though not all.
So it's important to double check that the device you want to control supports IR first. Installing a repeater or extender such as this wouldn't do much if your devices use another technology. Remote alternatives might use radio frequency (RF), Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi to transmit signals. You don't need line of sight with any of those technologies, which is why there's no need for traditional TV remotes when they're available — you can use your phone and other devices to control your TV instead.
What do reviewers have to say about the Herfair IR extender?
As for what people think about Herfair's extender, it currently has a 4.1 rating out of 5 stars with more than 200 total reviews. That number is a bit low compared to some products that have thousands upon thousands of reviews, but it is enough to discern how people feel about the device. Reviewers share that it's a "very good signal repeater" that was incredibly easy to set up, and that it works "as advertised" and is reliable.
But it would be disingenuous not to point out there are opposite views, as well. Negative reviewers have voiced the opinion that it's "inconsistent" or that it doesn't work. A couple have mentioned the unit was dead on arrival. However, most people seem to be happy with it, and at $9 it may be well worth the try, especially since Amazon has a generous return policy.
If you're struggling with your remote's range and you know your devices use IR, the Herfair extender is a valid option. You could also pair it with a universal remote, making it a great gadget to upgrade your old TV without spending on a replacement. A majority of universal remotes include IR support and would work with the Herfair extender out of the box.