What Is The IR Blaster On Smart TVs Actually For?

In recent years, IR blasters have become a standard part of smart TV systems, but it's not always clear just what these devices are or do. For starters, the IR in the name stands for infrared, which is a type of harmless radiation invisible to the human eye. Infrared radiation is the universal way for remotes to send signals to home appliances, including air conditioners, fans, and, yes, your TV. With more and more modern TVs now relying on Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to communicate with your remote, though, there doesn't seem to be any reason for smart TVs to use infrared blasters or have infrared sensors inside them.

Yet, not only do almost all modern TVs still use IR sensors alongside Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, but manufacturers like LG have official manuals dictating how to use IR blasters. If you're a casual TV buyer, this might be confusing, but IR blasters provide many benefits, specifically for those using multiple devices connected to their TV. Having an IR blaster — either in a universal remote or as a plug-in option for your TV — is an important part of getting the best home theater system, but there are a number of other, lesser-known uses as well!